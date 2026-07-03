Oshawa Generals Sign Grant Yingst
Published on July 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals have signed free agent forward Grant Yingst to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Last season Yingst spent the season playing for the Shady Side Academy Prep in the USHS. Grant suited up in 64 games, collecting 114 points, including 51 goals.
Yingst is 17-years-old and is a native of Pittsburgh, PA. He is a big body, listed at 6'2 ¬Â³ and 203 pounds.
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026
- Colts Sign Forward Ben Lombardi - Barrie Colts
- Oshawa Generals Sign Grant Yingst - Oshawa Generals
- Colts Sign Defenceman Marc Ruggere - Barrie Colts
- Steelheads Sign Montanino to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Brampton Steelheads
- Roman Vanacker Signs OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Frontenacs - Kingston Frontenacs
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