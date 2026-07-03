Colts Sign Forward Ben Lombardi

Published on July 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts announced today that the club has signed forward Ben Lombardi to a standard Ontario Hockey League player agreement, adding another American prospect to the organization's growing pipeline south of the border.

Lombardi, a 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward who shoots right, joins the Colts out of Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut, where he wrapped up his most recent season in the USHS-Prep ranks. Born March 24, 2008, the 18-year-old brings size, skill and a strong game to the Barrie lineup.

"Ben's someone our staff has liked for a while," said Colts General Manager Marty Williamson. "He's a competitive kid who's put together a strong body of work at Brunswick, and we think there's a lot of untapped upside in his game as he steps into the OHL."

Lombardi's move to Barrie also comes with a familiar face already in the room. He and Colts forward Joe Salandra grew up playing together within the Mid Fairfield Rangers program in Connecticut before both went on to star at Brunswick School - a shared background the organization expects will help ease Lombardi's transition into the Barrie dressing room.

A physical, north-south forward, Lombardi's game is centred on strong puck protection and a willingness to work the inside of the ice - traits that scouts believe should translate well to the pace and structure of Ontario Hockey League play.

With the ink now dry, Lombardi joins a Colts forward group that continues to add depth and character as Barrie looks toward the 2026-27 season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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