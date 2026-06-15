Colts Trade Cole Emerton to Sarnia

Published on June 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts have traded defenceman Cole Emerton to the Sarnia Sting in exchange for a significant package of future draft capital.

In return for Emerton, Barrie receives:

A 2027 seventh-round pick (SAR)

A 2028 second-round pick (SAR)

A 2028 third-round pick (BRANT)

A 2028 fourth-round pick (WSR)

A conditional 2029 second-round pick (SAR)

A conditional 2029 third-round pick (SOO)

Emerton, 18, was selected by the Colts in the third round (50th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection out of the Vaughan Kings U16 program. The Oro-Medonte native signed his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Barrie in March 2025 and went on to have a promising rookie season with the club, registering 31 points (4G, 27A) in 59 games. A smooth-skating right-shot defenceman, Emerton was a fixture on the Colts' power play and logged heavy minutes throughout the season.

The Colts want to thank Cole for this past year in Barrie and wish him all the best as he continues his OHL career in Sarnia.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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