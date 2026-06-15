Fetterolf Named the First CHL Goaltender of the Year in 67's History

Published on June 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Canadian Hockey League announced today that Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named the 2025-26 CHL Goaltender of the Year.

The honour caps off a remarkable rookie season for the 18-year-old, who helped lead the Barber Poles to a 100-point campaign and to one of the league's top defensive records.

"We're very proud of Ryder and everything he accomplished this season," said Ottawa 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "This award recognizes his efforts alongside our Goalie Coach Andrew Mercer and the entire coaching staff throughout the season, and we're excited to see him make history within our organization."

In his first OHL season, the Sewickley, Pennsylvania native appeared in 41 regular-season games, posting a 29-9-2-1 record, a 2.07 goals-against average, and a .923 save percentage. His six shutouts not only established a new Ottawa 67's franchise record but also set an OHL record for the most shutouts by a rookie goaltender in a season. Fetterolf shared the Dave Pinkney Trophy with Jaeden Nelson for the league's lowest goals-against tandem and won the F.W. "Dinty" Moore Trophy for the rookie goaltender with the lowest goals-against average.

"Ryder's success comes as no surprise to anyone who worked with him this season," said 67's Goaltending Coach Andrew Mercer. "He's a committed athlete who constantly looks for ways to improve and embraces the work needed to become an elite goaltender. Watching his development over the year has been incredible, and I'm very proud of him."

The accolades continued to follow Fetterolf throughout the spring. In April, he was named OHL Goaltender of the Year, becoming only the second netminder in franchise history to earn the distinction.

"I'm extremely honoured to receive this award. I am very thankful to everyone who helped me get to this point, including my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone at the 67's organization," says Fetterolf. "Coming to Ottawa was an incredible experience, and I was fortunate to play alongside a group that worked hard every night and gave me every opportunity to succeed."

With the award, Fetterolf makes history as the first Ottawa 67's player to be named CHL Goaltender of the Year. He is only the second rookie goaltender to earn this honour, and the first since Martin Biron accomplished the feat with the Beauport Harfangs in 1994-95. Fetterolf is also just the third American-born goaltender to receive this award, joining Michael Houser of the London Knights (2011-12) and Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips (2019-20).







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