2026 OHL Priority Selection Recap

Published on June 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







Kash Kwajah (RD 1) 5th overall

Kash Kwajah is a right-shot 6-foot 185lbs centre from Etobicoke, Ontario. During the 2025-2026 season, Kwajah recorded 28 goals and 35 assists for 63 points in 31 games with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA program. His exceptional play earned him GTHL U16 AAA Player of the Year honours.

Kwajah also excelled at the OHL cup, where he collected 13 points in seven games and was named a tournament all-star while helping the Canadiens reach the championship game.

A dynamic and highly skilled centre, Kwajah is known for his speed, offensive creativity, and playmaking ability. He combines excellent vision and puck skills with a strong competitive drive, making him a dangerous offensive threat and a player who can impact the game in all three zones.

Ivan Belikov (RD 2) 25th overall

Ivan Belikov is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound right-shot defenceman from Detroit, Michigan, who played for Detroit Honeybaked 15U AAA during the 2025-26 season.Belikov recorded 10 goals and 25 assists for 35 points in 84 games with Honeybaked 15U AAA during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Belikov emerged as one of the top defencemen available for the OHL Priority Selection. He helped lead Honeybaked to an OHL Cup championship, collecting 3 points (2G, 1A) in 7 games played. Belikov was consistently recognized as one of the team's key players throughout the season.

A big, puck-moving defenceman, Belikov combines size, mobility, and strong hockey sense. He moves the puck efficiently, contributes offensively from the back end, and uses his reach and physical presence to defend effectively in all three zones.

Shayden Hintenberger (RD 3) 44th overall

Shayden Hintenberger is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound left-shot defenceman from Port Colborne, Ontario. He spent the 2025-26 season with The Hill Academy U16 AAA and emerged as one of the top blueliners in his age group.

During the 2025-26 season, Hintenberger recorded 5 goals and 33 assists for 38 points in 60 games. He also added 4 assists in 4 OHL Cup games, helping The Hill Academy compete against the top U16 teams in Ontario.

A rangy, puck-moving defenceman, Hintenberger uses his size, skating ability, and vision to impact the game at both ends of the ice. He excels at moving the puck efficiently and creating offence from the back end while maintaining a strong defensive presence.

Ronan Quinn (RD 3) 49th overall

Ronan Quinn is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-shot right winger from Stouffville, Ontario. He played for the Markham Majors U16 AAA during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 season, Quinn recorded 37 goals and 41 assists for 78 points in 80 games across all GTHL U16 competition. He was a consistent offensive producer for the Markham Majors and established himself as one of the top power forwards in the draft class.

A strong two-way winger, Quinn combines size, skill, and offensive instincts. He plays a physical game, protects the puck well, and has the ability to create offence while being difficult to play against.

Luke Lawson (RD 3) 54th overall

Luke Lawson is a 6-foot-4, 207-pound left-catching goaltender from Aurora, Ontario. He played for the Reps Hockey Club U16 AAA during the 2025-26 season and was selected by the Sudbury Wolves in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

During the 2025-26 season, Lawson established himself as one of the top goaltending prospects in the GTHL, providing the Reps with steady and dependable play against elite competition.

A big, athletic goaltender, Lawson combines strong positioning with excellent net coverage and composure. His size allows him to take away shooting angles effectively, while his calm presence and reliable play make him a difficult goalie to beat.

Garret Sutton (RD 4) 66th overall

Garrett Sutton is a 6-foot-2, 209-pound right-shot defenceman from Livonia, Michigan. He played for BioSteel Sports Academy U16 AAA during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 season, Sutton recorded 1 goal and 17 assists for 18 points in 57 games with BioSteel Sports Academy U16 AAA. He also appeared in games at the U18 level, gaining valuable experience against older competition.

A physical, stay-at-home defenceman, Sutton uses his size, strength, and reach to shut down opponents and win battles in his own zone. He plays a reliable defensive game while moving the puck efficiently and bringing a strong presence to the blue line.

Cole Krottner (RD 4) 67th overall

Cole Krottner is a 6-foot-1, 187-pound right-shot centre from Stittsville, Ontario. He played for the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 season, Krottner recorded 18 goals and 32 assists for 50 points in 31 games, finishing among the Titans' top offensive producers. He also added 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points in 7 playoff games, helping lead Ottawa Valley during the postseason.

A smart, two-way centre, Krottner combines strong hockey sense with playmaking ability and a high compete level. He is effective in all three zones and consistently makes plays that help drive offence while remaining responsible defensively.

Brody Schulz (RD 5) 83rd overall

Brody Schulz is a 6-foot, 176-pound right-shot forward from Ottawa, Ontario. He played for the Ottawa Myers Automotive U16 AAA program during the 2025-26 season, serving as the team's captain.

During the 2025-26 season, Schulz recorded 13 goals and 9 assists for 22 points in 32 games at the U16 AAA level. He also earned a call-up to the U18 AAA team, appearing in two games against older competition.

A hardworking forward, Schulz brings leadership, speed, and a strong compete level to every shift. He plays a reliable two-way game, battles hard for pucks, and leads by example both on and off the ice.

Mason Drouin (RD 5) 86th overall

Mason Drouin is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound right-shot defenceman from Orchard Park, New York. He played for Nichols School 16U AAA during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 season, Drouin recorded 8 goals and 9 assists for 17 points in 55 games. He was a steady presence on the blue line, contributing offensively while playing important minutes against strong competition.

A mobile, two-way defenceman, Drouin uses his skating ability and hockey sense to impact the game at both ends of the ice. He moves the puck efficiently, supports the attack when opportunities arise, and plays a reliable defensive game in his own zone.

Cohen O'Neill (RD 8) 146th overall

Cohen O'Neill is a 6-foot-1, 154-pound right-catching goaltender from Whitby, Ontario. He played for the Markham Majors U16 AAA during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 season, O'Neill appeared in 35 games and posted a .909 save percentage, recording 683 saves while earning two shutouts. He was a key contributor for the Majors throughout the season against top-level U16 competition.

A technically sound goaltender, O'Neill relies on strong positioning, quick reflexes, and composure in the crease. He tracks the puck well, remains calm under pressure, and consistently gives his team a chance to win.

Alex Dvorak (RD 9) 166th overall

Alex Dvorak is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound left-shot defenceman from Fort Myers, Florida. He played for Florida Alliance 16U AAA during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 season, Dvorak recorded 4 goals and 20 assists for 24 points in 37 games in 16U AAA competition. He also added 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 16 T1EHL games.

A rangy, puck-moving defenceman, Dvorak combines size, mobility, and strong vision. He uses his long reach effectively in the defensive zone while moving the puck efficiently and supporting the attack when opportunities arise.

Cameron Gout (RD 10) 196th overall

Cameron Gout is a 5-foot-11, 172-pound left-shot left winger from Brampton, Ontario. He played for the Credit River Capitals U16 AAA during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 season, Gout recorded 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 34 games, finishing among the Capitals' top offensive producers. He also added 2 points in 5 playoff games, helping Credit River compete in the OMHA postseason.

A skilled offensive winger, Gout combines strong skating ability with playmaking instincts and a dangerous shot. He is capable of creating offence for both himself and his teammates, making him a constant threat whenever he has the puck.

Rylan Aufderheide (RD 11) 206th overall

Rylan Aufderheide is a 5-foot-10, 148-pound right-shot defenceman from Mars, Pennsylvania. He played for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U AAA program during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 season, Aufderheide recorded 9 goals and 40 assists for 49 points in 57 games at the 15U AAA level. He also added 12 points in 15 NEPACK 15U games and earned a call-up to the Penguins Elite 16U team, appearing in one game against older competition.

A skilled offensive defenceman, Aufderheide is known for his vision, puck-moving ability, and playmaking instincts. He quarterbacks the attack from the blue line, creates opportunities for teammates, and consistently drives offence with his skating and hockey sense.

Rylan Da Costa (RD 12) 226th overall

Rylan Da Costa is a 6-foot-2, 176-pound left-catching goaltender from West Lorne, Ontario. He played for the Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA during the 2025-26 season.

During the 2025-26 season, Da Costa appeared in 16 regular-season games, posting a 1.74 goals-against average, a 13-1-2 record, and one shutout. He followed that up with a 2.29 goals-against average, a 3-2-1 playoff record, and another shutout in seven postseason appearances. He also earned a call-up to the GOJHL's Chatham Maroons, appearing in one game.

A calm and technically sound goaltender, Da Costa combines strong positioning with excellent puck tracking and rebound control. He consistently gives his team a chance to win and has shown the ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

Brycen McCoy (RD 13) 246th overall

Brycen McCoy is a 6-foot-2, 181-pound left-shot forward from Belleville, Ontario. He is the younger brother of former Sudbury Wolves captain Donovan McCoy.

During the 2025-26 season, McCoy continued to establish himself as a power forward, using his size, strength, and skill to make an impact at both ends of the ice.

A big-bodied forward, McCoy combines physicality with offensive ability and a strong work ethic. He is difficult to contain along the boards, protects the puck well, and uses his size effectively to create scoring opportunities while competing hard in all three zones.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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