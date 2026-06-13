Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







The Sudbury Wolves used their first-round pick in the OHL Draft to add one of the most productive forwards in minor hockey, selecting Etobicoke's Kash Kwajah.

Kwajah, a skilled and quick-moving forward from the Toronto Junior Canadiens program, put together a standout 2025-26 season that made him one of the top names available early in the draft. The 16-year-old was on hand at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, home of the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, where he was joined by family, friends, his agent, and JRC teammate and billet brother Khov Long.

The six-foot, 185-pound forward is the younger brother of Jet Kwajah, an 18-year-old defenceman and Brantford Bulldogs prospect. Kash earned attention throughout the season for the pace in his game, his ability to see plays develop, and the puck skill needed to create offence in tight areas.

His numbers reflected that impact. Kwajah scored 28 goals and added 35 assists over 31 games in the Greater Toronto Hockey League U16 AAA loop, earning Player of the Year honours. He continued to produce on a bigger stage at the OHL Cup, leading the Toronto Junior Canadiens to the final with 13 points in seven games and being named to the tournament all-star team.

For the Wolves, the selection brings another high-end offensive prospect into the organization. Kwajah's combination of speed, size, vision and scoring ability gives Sudbury a forward with the tools to become an important part of the club's future.

For more details and in-depth coverage following the draft, check in on our site and follow along live on our socials all day Saturday for real-time updates. Fans can also tune in live on Eastlink TV and catch an exclusive interview with Wolves GM Rob Papineau at the end of the draft.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.