Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
The Sudbury Wolves used their first-round pick in the OHL Draft to add one of the most productive forwards in minor hockey, selecting Etobicoke's Kash Kwajah.
Kwajah, a skilled and quick-moving forward from the Toronto Junior Canadiens program, put together a standout 2025-26 season that made him one of the top names available early in the draft. The 16-year-old was on hand at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, home of the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, where he was joined by family, friends, his agent, and JRC teammate and billet brother Khov Long.
The six-foot, 185-pound forward is the younger brother of Jet Kwajah, an 18-year-old defenceman and Brantford Bulldogs prospect. Kash earned attention throughout the season for the pace in his game, his ability to see plays develop, and the puck skill needed to create offence in tight areas.
His numbers reflected that impact. Kwajah scored 28 goals and added 35 assists over 31 games in the Greater Toronto Hockey League U16 AAA loop, earning Player of the Year honours. He continued to produce on a bigger stage at the OHL Cup, leading the Toronto Junior Canadiens to the final with 13 points in seven games and being named to the tournament all-star team.
For the Wolves, the selection brings another high-end offensive prospect into the organization. Kwajah's combination of speed, size, vision and scoring ability gives Sudbury a forward with the tools to become an important part of the club's future.
For more details and in-depth coverage following the draft, check in on our site and follow along live on our socials all day Saturday for real-time updates. Fans can also tune in live on Eastlink TV and catch an exclusive interview with Wolves GM Rob Papineau at the end of the draft.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
- 67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- 67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts
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