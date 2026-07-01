Names Called at the 2026 NHL Draft

Published on July 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







SUDBURY, ONT: During the 2026 NHL Draft, two members of the Sudbury Wolves heard their names called, highlighting the organization's continued success in developing NHL talent.

Left winger Adam Nemec was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the third round, 72nd overall, becoming the first Wolves player chosen in this year's draft.

Nemec enjoyed an impressive season with the Wolves, recording 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 31 games. Selected by Sudbury in the second round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, he made an immediate impact both offensively and with his strong two-way play.

Adam also becomes the second member of the Nemec family to be drafted into the NHL. His older brother, Šimon Nemec, was selected second overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Sudbury Wolves organization congratulates Adam on this outstanding achievement and thanks him for his hard work, dedication, and commitment throughout the season. We are excited to welcome him back next season and look forward to continuing to watch his development and future success with the Wolves and beyond.

Defenseman Finn Kearns also heard his name called during the 2026 NHL Draft, as he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the fifth round, 131st overall.

Kearns spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with St. Andrew's College, where he served as team captain. In 53 games, the blueliner recorded 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points, showcasing his offensive ability from the back end.

In addition to his offensive production, Kearns established himself as a physical presence on the ice, recording 163 penalty minutes throughout the season. His willingness to stand up for his teammates and compete in all areas of the game has become a defining characteristic of his style of play.

The Sudbury Wolves congratulate Finn on this tremendous accomplishment and look forward to following his continued development as he begins the next chapter of his hockey journey with the Seattle Kraken.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.