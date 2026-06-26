Sudbury Wolves Set for Preseason with 2026 Exhibition Schedule

Published on June 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







SUDBURY, ONT: Our exhibition schedule has dropped, and fans will have six opportunities to catch the team in action before the start of the regular season.

Our first game will be held on Monday, August 31 at 6:30 PM versus the Barrie Colts. This game will be played in King City, Ontario at the Zancor Centre.

The team will then travel to Timmins, Ontario on Wednesday, September 2 for a 7:00 PM matchup against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at the McIntyre Community Centre.

On Friday, September 4, the team will take on the Soo Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

The exhibition schedule continues on Sunday, September 6 at 2:00 PM against the North Bay Battalion at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens in North Bay, Ontario.

Fans in Sudbury will have the opportunity to see the team on home ice on Friday, September 11 at 7:00 PM when the Soo Greyhounds visit the Sudbury Community Arena.

The final exhibition game will be played on Sunday, September 13 at 4:00 PM against the Kingston Frontenacs at Stouffville Arena in Stouffville, Ontario.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

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