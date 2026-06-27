Seven OHL Players Selected in First Round of 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







BUFFALO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) led the way with seven players selected directly out of the League in the opening round of the 2026 NHL Draft on Friday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The OHL's seven first-round selections were part of a Canadian Hockey League total of 16 players developed, making up 50 percent of the opening round.

Caleb Malhotra got the OHL started, going 3rd overall to the Vancouver Canucks to become the highest-drafted player in Brantford Bulldogs club history. Malhotra gives Brantford three consecutive years with a first-round selection, following Marek Vanacker (Chicago, 2024) and Jake O'Brien (Seattle, 2025).

Chase Reid was the first American player chosen in the 2026 NHL Draft, selected 7th overall by the Seattle Kraken and marking the first defenceman taken in the first round in Kraken history. The Soo Greyhounds blueliner was named an OHL First Team All-Star in 2025-26, and becomes the first Hounds player ever drafted by Seattle.

The Anaheim Ducks traded up to select Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit with the 15th overall pick. Klepov follows Zayne Parekh (Calgary, 2024) and Michael Misa (San Jose, 2025) in giving the Spirit three consecutive years with a first-round NHL Draft selection.

Windsor's Ethan Belchetz (17th overall, Utah), Peterborough's Adam Novotny (24th overall, Vancouver) and London Knights teammates Maksim Sokolovskii (27th overall, Philadelphia) and Jaxon Cover (32nd overall, Ottawa) rounded out the opening round for the OHL.

The selection of Belchetz gives the Windsor Spitfires three consecutive years of first round NHL Draft picks after Liam Greentree (Los Angeles, 2024) and Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia, 2025) preceded him.

Sokolovskii and Cover extended the Knights' CHL record streak of developing at least one NHL Draft selection to 58 years. The Knights have now produced seven first round picks over the last four years.

Ontario Hockey League teams have developed a total of 426 first round NHL Draft selections dating back to 1969.

The 2026 NHL Draft continues Saturday with Rounds 2 through 7 at KeyBank Center, starting at 11:00am on Sportsnet, ESPN and NHL Network (USA).

2026 NHL Draft First Round Live Blog

OHL Players Selected in First Round of 2026 NHL Draft

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3. Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs) - Vancouver Canucks

7. Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds) - Seattle Kraken

15. Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit) - Anaheim Ducks

17. Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires) - Utah Mammoth

24. Adam Novotny (Peterborough Petes) - Vancouver Canucks

27. Maksim Sokolovskii (London Knights) - Philadelphia Flyers

32. Jaxon Cover (London Knights) - Ottawa Senators







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

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