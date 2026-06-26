Five Frontenacs Set Their Sights on the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo

Published on June 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The hockey world turns its attention to Buffalo, NY this weekend as the 2026 NHL Draft gets underway at KeyBank Center, and the Kingston Frontenacs should be well represented with a bevy of players eligible to hear their names called.

Defenceman André Mondoux, goaltenders Matthew Minchak and Gavin Betts, forward Alex McLean and 2025 CHL Import Draft choice Adam Goljer have all put together impressive resumes and will look to take the next step in their hockey journeys as NHL clubs make their selections over the two-day event. The first round takes place Friday evening, with rounds two through seven set for Saturday.

André Mondoux:

André Mondoux enjoyed a really strong season on the Kingston blue line, bringing a dependable, physical style of play and providing leadership throughout the year. Mondoux's ability to play tough minutes, defend effectively, and contribute in all situations has made him a valuable asset for the Frontenacs and an appealing option for NHL organizations seeking a reliable defender.

"Mondoux is a big bodied defender who was largely terrific for the Frontenacs this year. NHL teams are going to love the impact he has at shutting down the transition game of the opposition with his length, solid feet, and physical approach." - Brock Otten, McKeen's Hockey

Mondoux is a re-entry candidate for this year's draft after being passed over last season. Mondoux was a free agent invite to the Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp and put forth a strong enough performance to be invited back to main camp. The impressive showing from Mondoux kickstarted a strong campaign for the Sturgeon Falls native, and Mondoux will look to take another step back in Kingston next season.

Matthew Minchak:

Goaltender Matthew Minchak also heads into Buffalo looking to take the next step in his hockey career. The young netminder continued his development this season, showing flashes of his potential and gaining valuable experience at the Ontario Hockey League level.

"What a find Minchak was for the Frontenacs; a free agent signing out of the U.S AAA loop. I've made the comparison to former Soo Greyhound Matt Murray a few times this year and I think it's apt. He could end up being a quality NHL netminding prospect." - Brock Otten, McKeen's Hockey

Minchak was selected to Team East at the 2026 OHL Top Prospects Game with a strong first-half of the season. With size, athletic ability, and plenty of upside, Minchak remains an intriguing prospect as NHL clubs search for long-term projects in goal.

Gavin Betts:

After emerging as one of the OHL's top goaltenders following a strong second-half of the year, Gavin Betts enters draft weekend following a breakout campaign in Kingston. The netminder showcased his athleticism, composure, and ability to deliver in key moments, becoming a dependable presence for the Frontenacs throughout the year and carrying his team down the stretch and into the playoffs.

"In the second half of the season, Betts was one of the best goaltenders in the OHL in my opinion. It was a complete 180. The thing about Betts is that he's so athletic and competitive. He's truly never out of a play. His recovery ability and scramble abilities are great. His highlight package by the time he graduates from the OHL will be insane." - Brock Otten, McKeen's Hockey

Betts' consistency and competitiveness have helped elevate his draft stock, and his strong season has positioned him as one of the goaltenders to watch this weekend. The only downside against Betts, is his size. NHL scouts historically haven't liked drafting goalies under 6'0", but Betts' compete and work-ethic will carry him a long way.

Alex McLean:

Forward Alex McLean heads into draft weekend after continuing to showcase his offensive abilities and playmaking instincts. Possessing a strong skill set and a knack for creating scoring opportunities, McLean has demonstrated the tools that have attracted the attention of NHL scouts, especially after a midseason trade from Guelph to Kingston.

"McLean is a tireless worker who loves to push the pace. The trade to Kingston really helped his confidence as an on puck play driver. He proved to be especially deadly on the power play where his vision and high end sense were put on full display." - Brock Otten, McKeen's Hockey

As he continues to round out his game, McLean's offensive upside and hockey sense could make him an appealing late-round selection.

Adam Goljer:

A draft choice in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Adam Goljer quickly rose up the draft boards of scouts around the globe after a strong season with HK Dukla Trencin in Slovakia. Goljer was named the captain of Team Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championships and led the Slovakians to a silver medal, also being named Defenceman of the Tournament.

Combining mobility, poise with the puck, and a strong defensive stick, Goljer proved capable of playing in all situations while continuing to develop his offensive game.

"Goljer is a well-rounded defensive prospect. He skates well, he works hard, breaks up a lot of plays and retrieves pucks effectively. He projects as a steady top-four defenceman who could provide value at both ends of the ice." - Corey Pronman, The Athletic.

Goljer's combination of size, skating ability, and hockey IQ has made him an intriguing prospect heading into the draft, and his steady progression throughout the season has put him firmly on the radar of NHL scouts and is projected to go near the end of the first round and into the middle of the second round.

Whether they hear their names called this weekend or continue their development with something to prove, all five players have already made significant strides in their hockey careers and played important roles in the Frontenacs' success this season.

For Mondoux, Minchak, Betts, McLean and Goljer the 2026 NHL Draft represents another milestone in their journeys; one that could see each of them take a major step toward achieving their dream of playing in the National Hockey League.







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