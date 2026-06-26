2026 NHL Draft Preview: Owen Sound Attack Well Represented

Published on June 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack enter the 2026 NHL Draft with one of the deepest groups of draft-eligible talent the organization has had in several years. Headlined by forwards Pierce Mbuyi, Cole Zurawski, Wesley Royston and Lucian Bernat, the Attack could see multiple players hear their names called in Buffalo, while several others have positioned themselves as intriguing late-round selections or free-agent camp candidates.

With five first-time eligible players drawing legitimate NHL interest and a former NHL draft pick joining the organization in Ryerson Leenders, NHL scouts have spent plenty of time in Owen Sound throughout the season.

The Headliners

Pierce Mbuyi - LW

Pierce Mbuyi enters the draft as Owen Sound's top prospect after a rookie season that saw him with the OHL Rookie of the Year and following that up with a breakout season that showcased his combination of speed, offensive instincts and competitiveness. Ranked 56th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, Mbuyi projects as a player who could be selected in the second through fourth rounds depending on how teams value his offensive upside.

His ability to create offense off the rush, attack defenders one-on-one and contribute in all situations has made him one of the most watched Attack players throughout the year.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 2-4

Cole Zurawski - RW

If there was a player whose stock climbed steadily throughout the season, it was Cole Zurawski. His consistent offensive production, high hockey IQ and responsible two-way game earned him the 59th ranking among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Zurawski has developed into a reliable top-six winger capable of playing in all situations. His compete level and versatility should appeal to NHL organizations looking for dependable middle-six projections.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 2-4

Lucian Bernat - LW

Although recently signed by the Attack after being selected in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Lucian Bernat already arrives with NHL interest following his development in Europe. His international experience and offensive instincts make him an intriguing longer-term NHL prospect.

His strong performance with his club team in Finland combined with outstanding performances for Slovakia on the international stage, garnered him the 39th ranking amongst international skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final draft rankings.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 2-4

Wesley Royston - RW

At 6-foot-4, Wesley Royston possesses the size NHL teams covet. Combined with improving offensive production and a physical style of play, Royston climbed into NHL Central Scouting's final rankings at 80th among North American skaters.

His ceiling will depend on continued offensive development, but his frame, reach and willingness to play a power game give him intriguing long-term upside.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 4-6

Players Looking to Climb Draft Boards

Julian Brown - D

Julian Brown has quietly developed into another prospect attracting NHL attention. His skating and offensive creativity have earned regular viewings from scouts earning himself the 169th ranking among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Brown projects as a player capable of earning consideration in the later rounds.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 6-7 / Free Agent Camp

Elliot Arnett - D

One of Owen Sound's most dependable blueliners, Elliot Arnett combines mobility with strong defensive awareness. While landing 220th in NHL Central Scouting's final North American rankings, he has remained on NHL scouting radars throughout the season and could hear his name called late in the draft or earn multiple development camp invitations.

Projected Draft Range: Rounds 6-7 / Free Agent Camp

Could Ryerson Leenders Be Drafted Again?

Goaltender Ryerson Leenders presents one of the more unique stories surrounding the Attack entering draft weekend.

Originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (219th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Leenders' NHL rights have since expired, making him eligible to be selected again in 2026 under NHL draft rules.

Now joining Owen Sound after a successful OHL career to date, Leenders offers NHL clubs an experienced goaltender with international experience and over 100 OHL games under his belt. Should a team believe his development trajectory continues upward, he could become one of the rare players selected twice in the NHL Draft.

Unranked But Worth Watching

Not every NHL player is selected from a published ranking list. Several Attack players have positioned themselves as intriguing late-round possibilities.

Nicholas Sykora

Sykora's work ethic, skating ability and dependable two-way play have earned attention throughout the season. Even if not drafted, he profiles as a strong candidate for NHL rookie and development camp invitations.

Cole Crawford

Crawford brings versatility and consistency to Owen Sound's lineup. Players with his hockey sense and willingness to play in multiple roles often receive serious consideration late in the draft.

Matthew Koprowski

Koprowski continues to develop physically while showing steady improvement. His size and projectable game could make him an attractive developmental selection or free-agent invite.

Owen Sound's Draft History

Since relocating from Guelph in 1989, the Attack have developed numerous NHL players.

Some notable Owen Sound alumni selected in the NHL Draft include:

Bobby Ryan (2nd overall, 2005 Anaheim)

Nick Suzuki (13th overall, 2017 Vegas)

Colby Barlow (18th overall, 2023 Winnipeg)

Sean Durzi (52nd overall, 2018 Toronto)

Jonah Gadjovich (55th overall, 2017 Vancouver)

Carter George (57th overall, 2024 Los Angeles)

Wayne Simmonds (61st overall, 2007 Los Angeles)

Jordan Binnington (88th overall, 2011 St. Louis)

Andrew Shaw (139th overall, 2011 Chicago)

Harry Nansi (153rd overall, 2025 Toronto)

Brad Richardson (163rd overall, 2003 Colorado)

The organization has consistently produced NHL talent across every position, including elite forwards, defencemen and goaltenders, reinforcing its reputation as one of the OHL's premier development programs.

Final Thoughts

The 2026 NHL Draft could become one of Owen Sound's strongest draft classes in recent memory.

Mbuyi, Zurawski and Bernat appear poised to become the club's highest selections, while Royston has positioned himself firmly on NHL draft boards. Brown, Arnett and each possess enough upside to hear their names called or quickly earn professional opportunities. Add the intriguing possibility of Ryerson Leenders becoming a rare two-time NHL draft selection, and the Attack could have as many as seven players with legitimate NHL storylines heading into draft weekend.

Even if Nicholas Sykora, Cole Crawford and Matthew Koprowski are not selected, all three have the type of character and developmental trajectory that could earn NHL rookie camp invitations.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.