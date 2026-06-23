Attack Sign 2025 CHL Import Draft Pick Lucian Bernat to OHL Player Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are pleased to announce the signing of 2025 CHL Import Draft selection Lucian Bernat to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Selected by the Attack in the second round (75th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, the 6-foot-4, 201-pound winger arrives in Owen Sound following a strong 2025-26 season that saw Bernat register 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) with Tappara Tampere U20 in Finland. The native of Bratislava, Slovakia, also represented his country at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, registering one goal and three assists in seven games at the tournament.

Bernat could hear his name called at this year's NHL draft having been ranked 39th among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting earlier this spring.

"I'm honoured to officially sign with the Owen Sound Attack and can't wait for the season to get underway," said Bernat. "The OHL provides an incredible opportunity to continue developing my game while competing in one of the premier junior hockey leagues in the world. I'm excited for the opportunity to take this next step in my career and contribute to the team's success."

Attack Head Coach Keenan Reynolds believes Bernat's combination of size, skill, and offensive instincts will make him a valuable addition to the club.

"Lucian is a skilled power forward that is going to bring a rare blend of physicality, competitiveness, and playmaking to our team next season" said Reynolds. "He has many elite qualities to his game, but his pace and overall work ethic will fit the way we want to play seamlessly."

Attack President and General Manager Tyler Nother noted the significance of adding Bernat to the organization's future plans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lucian and his family to the Owen Sound Attack" said Nother. "Lucian is a player we feel can make an impact in our league right away, and one Attack fans will appreciate watching at the Bayshore, due to his combination of skill and size"

Bernat becomes the first European player to join the Attack since the 2024-25 season and will wear the number 90 for the Bears. The Attack hope to add more strength from the international ranks when they make their selection at the 2026 CHL Import Draft on June 30th.

Fans are reminded that season tickets are on sale now through July 31st for the 2026-27 season. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.attackhockey.com, in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office or over the phone at 519-371-7452.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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