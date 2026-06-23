London Knights Sign Thomas Zocco to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The London Knights are pleased to announce that forward Thomas Zocco has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

Zocco joins the Knights following a standout season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, helping lead the club to a Clark Cup Championship in 2025-26. The 18-year-old recorded 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points in 60 regular season games before adding 13 points in 14 playoff contests during Sioux Falls' championship run.

Known for his offensive creativity, playmaking ability, and hockey sense, Zocco established himself as one of the premier offensive threats in the USHL and now brings that experience to the London Knights organization.

"I believe he's a top-end player," said London Knights General Manager Mark Hunter. "He's super skilled and he can really pass the puck. I think the fans will really enjoy having him on the team."

The signing adds another talented piece to the Knights roster as the club prepares for the 2026-27 season. Through the OHL Scholarship and Development Program, players receive elite development opportunities while earning access to one of the most comprehensive education packages in junior hockey.

The London Knights would like to welcome Thomas and his family to the organization.







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