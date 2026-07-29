Attack Add Physicality with Signing of Lucas PrudhHomme

Published on July 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Lucas Prud'homme to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Originally selected by the Attack in the 5th Round (91st overall) of the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, Prud'homme has developed into a hard-nosed, physical forward and now officially joins the Bears Den after spending the 2025-26 season with the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

During the 2025-26 campaign, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound Ottawa, Ontario native appeared in 49 games with Madison, recording 5 goals and 5 assists for a total of 10 points, while adding 184 penalty minutes and finishing with a +4 rating. Known for his physical presence and tenacity, Prud'homme established himself as one of the USHL's toughest players while continuing to round out his offensive game. He spent the previous two seasons at St. Andrews College where he recorded 54 goals and 44 assists in 138 games between their U18 AAA and PHC teams.

"I would like to thank Coach Keenan and General Manager Tyler Nother for bringing me in and for the opportunity to be a part of this team they are building," said Prud'homme. "I am excited to meet the rest of the guys and all the staff, and can't wait to get this season rolling."

Attack President and General Manager Tyler Nother is excited to be able to officially welcome Prud'homme to the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lucas Prud'homme and his family to the Owen Sound Attack Organization," said Nother. "Lucas is a player we identified internally as a priority to sign for this upcoming season. Lucas' size and strength make him a power forward that has the ability to provide timely offence and also has the willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win. We feel that Attack fans will love the way that Lucas plays and that he will quickly become a fan favourite at the Bayshore."

Fans will get their first opportunity to take a look at Prud'homme at training camp in late August.

Fans can secure their seats for the 2026-27 season by purchasing Season Tickets through the Owen Sound Attack Box Office, by calling (519) 371-7452, or by visiting the tickets.attackhockey.com.







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