Knights Prospects Gather in London for Development Camp

Published on June 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The London Knights held their annual Development Camp in London this past weekend, bringing together the organization's newest prospects for a weekend focused on development, competition, and introducing players to the standard expected of a London Knight.

The camp provided players with their first opportunity to work alongside Knights coaches and staff while beginning to build relationships with teammates both on and off the ice.

Photo: Jack Gower

For Director of Player Development Jamie Baker, one of the biggest takeaways from the weekend was seeing the group begin to come together.

"It was good to see the energy," said Baker. "A lot of guys, obviously, it's their first time here after being drafted. Even on the bench, you could see guys starting to come together as a team."

Beyond the on-ice sessions, the weekend gave prospects an opportunity to learn more about the culture that has helped define the Knights organization.

"I think just being around the guys that were here last year and learning some of what it takes to be a London Knight," Baker said. "Work ethic, coming back every day, listening to coaches, and putting in the work."

Scout Tom Mannino enjoyed the opportunity to see this year's draft class and returning prospects together for the first time.

"It's a great opportunity to see the players you've drafted this year and the players you've had your eye on throughout the season," said Mannino. "It's great to see them come out and compete and see how they've developed and changed over the course of the year."

As expected, there were some nerves early on, particularly for players attending their first OHL development camp. Those nerves quickly faded as the weekend progressed.

"You always have some guys that come in with a little nervousness," Mannino said. "That's normal. By the second game, things tightened up and the players started to settle in."

Mannino was also impressed by the overall compete level shown throughout the weekend.

"I saw good effort, good compete, some grit, some battles, and a couple of really nice skill plays," he said. "It's very promising and exciting for what the future holds for these guys."

Assistant Coach Rick Steadman echoed those sentiments, noting the effort shown by players despite many not having played a game in several months.

"A lot of guys haven't actually played a game in about eight months," said Steadman. "They went out there, worked hard, made some really nice plays, and it's exciting to see these guys."

With Development Camp now complete, players return home with a better understanding of what it takes to wear the green and gold as they continue preparing for the season ahead.







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