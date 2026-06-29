4 Knights Selected at 2026 NHL Draft, Extending 58-Year Draft Streak

Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights continued their long-standing tradition of developing NHL talent at the 2026 NHL Draft, with four players hearing their names called over the weekend in Buffalo.

The selections extended the franchise's remarkable streak to 58 consecutive years with at least one player selected in the NHL Draft. The 2026 draft also marked the fourth straight year that a London Knight has been selected in the first round, with the club producing multiple first-round picks in three of the last four drafts.

Leading the way was 6-foot-8, 240-pound defenceman Maksim Sokolovskii, who became the first Knight off the board when he was selected 27th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers. Sokolovskii's combination of size, reach and mobility made him one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the draft as he begins the next chapter of his career with the Flyers organization.

Just five picks later, forward Jaxon Cover was selected 32nd overall by the Ottawa Senators, giving the Knights two first-round selections for the third time in the past four years. Born in Canada and raised in the Cayman Islands, Cover also made history by becoming the first player from the Cayman Islands ever selected in the NHL Draft. His unique journey to becoming a first-round pick has made him one of the draft's standout stories.

The Knights continued to be well represented on Day 2 of the draft as forward Ryan Brown was selected in the fifth round, 155th overall. Brown, who joined the Knights midway through the 2025-26 season, quickly became a dependable presence in London's lineup. His selection by an NHL club is a testament to his continued growth and development.

Just two picks later, defenceman Jacob Vandeven was selected 157th overall by the Dallas Stars. Vandeven's combination of size and defensive ability earned him NHL recognition, becoming the fourth London Knight selected in the 2026 NHL Draft.

With four players selected, the Knights once again ranked among the Ontario Hockey League's most represented clubs at the NHL Draft, reinforcing the organization's reputation as one of junior hockey's premier development programs. The London Knights congratulate Maksim, Jaxon, Ryan and Jacob on this outstanding achievement.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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