Bulldogs Sign UConn Commit Forward Jack Torr

Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of forward Jack Torr from the Fargo Force of the USHL to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Torr, from Philadelphia, PA, grew up in the Philadelphia Flyers Elite program before spending his 15U season split between the AYHL's Valley Forge Minutemen & Haverford School in the Pennsylvania High School circuit. Torr was productive in both spots, posting 8 goals & 10 assists for 18 points in 20 games in Valley Forge before striking 18 times & adding 12 assists for 30 points in 16 games for Haverford while skating to a plus-19 rating, all team leading marks as were his 7 points in 2 playoff games. The 6'2"/2 01 right-shot winger moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts for the 2024-25 season with The Governor's Academy Prep-School where he posted 10 goals & 9 assists for 19 points in 30 games and was the youngest regular on the team (the only '08 to skate in all 30 games). After starting the 2025-26 season with 5 points in 4 games for the East Coast Militia U18 AAA program, Torr was signed by the Fargo Force of the USHL where he went on to skate in 43 games, recording 2 goals & 8 assists for 10 points while bringing the added versatility of being able to skate in multiple positions.

Torr becomes the second UConn commit to sign with the Bulldogs in 2026, joining Nathan Hauad.

"We're extremely excited to add Jack Torr to our organization." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He gives us valuable versatility with the ability to play both centre and wing, but what really stands out is his combination of size, physicality, and NHL calibre tools. Jack is a big, heavy player who fits exactly the identity we're building in Brantford. He's going to make a significant impact on our hockey club, and we're thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Bulldogs."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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