Malhotra Moment Highlights Bulldogs NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Caleb Malhotra's franchise record setting selection to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night highlighted a 2026 NHL Draft that saw a pair of Bulldogs selected from the 2025-26 season and one joining the team for the 2026-27 season, as Malhotra led defensemen Vladimir Dravecky & Jean-Samuel Daigneault in selection through the draft process.

A MALHOTRA MOMENT MEANS MORE BULLDOGS HISTORY

With his 3rd overall selection in the NHL Draft, Caleb Malhotra continued to add to an incredible run in Brantford by becoming the highest NHL drafted player in franchise history, passing Jake O'Brien who was taken 8th by the Seattle Kraken in the 2025 NHL Draft. Malhotra's selection also moved the run of Bulldogs selected in the 1st round of the NHL Draft to three straight seasons with Malhotra selected 3rd in 2026 by Vancouver, O'Brien selected 8th in 2025 by Seattle & Marek Vanacker selected 27th by the Blackhawks in 2024, the 2024 NHL Draft also saw Adam Jiricek selected 16th by St. Louis and though he had been selected in the Import Draft by the Bulldogs had not yet signed.

Malhotra was incredible from the drop of the puck on the 2025-26 season, immediately becoming a game changing player for the Bulldogs. Posting 29 goals & 55 assists for 84 points in 67 games while skating to a plus-33 rating, Malhotra captured the franchise rookie records for both assists & points, while sitting 2nd for rookie goal scoring. Malhotra impressed on the biggest stages throughout the season, captaining Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge and served as an assistant captain on Team East, with now Vancouver teammate Adam Novotny as captain, at the OHL Top Prospects Game. Malhotra continued to make history in the post season where he again set rookie records in goals, assists, points and plus/minus with 13 goals & 13 assists for 26 points while skating to a plus-10 rating in 15 playoff games. Even more impressive off the ice as a person than on the ice, Malhotra made a lasting impact on the Bulldogs franchise in his rookie season as a leader, on the ice, in the locker room and in the community and showed why in every facet he will be a great addition for the Canucks organization.

DRAVECKY STORM-ING TO LONG ISLAND

With the 141st overall selection the New York Islanders called Vladimir Dravecky's name, coming off his first season in the OHL in Brantford. The Manchester, New Hampshire born, product of Trinec, Czechia was selected 50th overall by the Bulldogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft and arrived to Brantford after playing at the professional level in both Slovakia, with Kosice, and Sweden, with Rogle, and immediately looked the part. Finishing behind only countryman Adam Jiricek in defensive scoring for the Bulldogs, Dravecky posted 9 goals & 19 assists for 28 points in 58 games while skating to a plus-24 rating. Dravecky skated in 11 playoff games after battling a brief injury, collecting 3 assists.

On the world stage, Dravecky joined Bulldogs teammates Jiricek & Adam Benak in winning a silver medal with Team Czechia at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship and now adds an NHL selection to an impressive overall season. The tremendously skilled, offensively electric defender was traded to the Guelph Storm on June 9th where he will have an opportunity to skate for a Memorial Cup with the hosts in Guelph.

JEAN-SAMUEL DAIGNEAULT GETS THE CALL TO MONTREAL

The newest member of the Brantford Bulldogs, Jean-Samuel Daigneault received a dream call on Saturday afternoon as the product of Saint-Michel, Quebec was selected 221st overall by the Montreal Canadiens, just over a half hour drive from home. Signed by the Bulldogs on June 26th, Daigneault was originally selected 35th overall by the Shawinigan Cataractes in the 2024 QMJHL Draft but decided to forge a different path staying with the College Charles-Lemoyne Riverains for the 2024-25 season before being selected by the Muskegon Lumberjacks 34th overall in the 2025 USHL Entry Draft. Daigneault quickly became noted as one of the hardest hitting defenders in the 2026 Draft class. The feared 6'4 ¬Â³/190lbs left shot rearguard combines that penchant for body contact with strong mobility at his size that earned him his signing by the Bulldogs and now his selection by the legendary Canadiens.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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