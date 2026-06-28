Five Ottawa Players Selected in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are proud to announce that five players from the 2025-26 roster have been selected in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, marking the highest number of players selected since 1999. The Ottawa 67's also lead all OHL teams with five, tied for the most among all CHL teams with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Spencer Bowes

R4 #102 by the New York Rangers

Bowes, 18, was selected 293rd overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Carleton Place, Ontario native appeared in 67 regular-season games, tallying 23 goals and 19 assists for 42 points. In the playoffs, he contributed four goals and three assists for seven points over nine games.

Before joining the 67's, Bowes played with the Pembroke Lumber Kings, where he notched 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in 27 games. He also captured a CCHL Championship with the Rockland Nationals during their Centennial Cup run, adding four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 15 games. In the 2023-24 campaign, Bowes suited up in 44 games for the Perth Blue Wings of the EOJHL, tallying 28 goals and 45 assists for 73 points.

Thomas Vandenberg R4 #103 by the LA Kings

Vandenberg, 18, was selected 93rd overall by Ottawa in the 2024 Priority Selection. The Nepean, Ontario native made an immediate impact in his rookie OHL season, appearing in 59 games and tallying 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points, finishing fifth among OHL rookies. In the playoffs, Vandenberg added four goals and three assists for seven points in nine games as the 67's advanced to the second round. He later joined Team Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship in Slovakia, where he scored once.

Prior to joining the Barber Poles, Vandenberg played for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL, where he recorded nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in 55 games.

Ryder Fetterolf

R4 #125 by the Carolina Hurricanes

Fetterolf, 18, joined the team as a free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season. He posted an outstanding 29-9-2-1 record, a 2.07 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and six shutouts in 41 games. In his rookie OHL campaign, the Sewickley, Pennsylvania native led the league in goals-against average and save percentage. His six shutouts set new OHL and franchise records for a rookie goaltender in a single season.

Fetterolf was named OHL Goaltender of the Year, becoming only the second Ottawa 67's goaltender to earn the honour. He also became the first player in franchise history to be recognized as CHL Goaltender of the Year. Fetterolf was further distinguished by being selected to both the OHL and CHL First All-Star and All-Rookie Teams for the 2025-26 season.

Before coming to Ottawa, Fetterolf played for Gilmour Academy in the USHS-Prep league, appearing in 61 games with a .940 save percentage and a 1.64 goals-against average.

Jasper Kuhta

R7 #197 by the Dallas Stars

Kuhta, 19, was selected 72nd overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. In 62 regular-season games, the Helsinki, Finland native notched 32 goals and 31 assists for 63 points. During the 2026 OHL Playoffs, he contributed two goals and five assists for seven points in nine games. Kuhta also represented Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying two goals and six assists over seven games.

Kuhta spent the 2024-25 season with HIFK Helsinki's U20 team, recording 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 38 games.

Ondrej Ruml

R7 #214 by the Colorado Avalanche

Ruml, 18, joined the Ottawa 67's this season after a standout year with HC Dynamo Pardubice U17, where he registered nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points in 41 games.

Selected eighth overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, the Valtice, Czechia native has tallied 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in 68 regular-season games. In the 2026 OHL Playoffs, he has picked up one assist in nine games. He represented Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World U18 Championship, where he registered six assists in seven games.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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