André Mondoux Selected 162nd Overall by the New York Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Buffalo, NY - Kingston Frontenacs defenceman André Mondoux has been selected by the New York Rangers with the 162nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NHL Draft.

A steady and reliable presence on the Kingston blueline, Mondoux earned recognition throughout the season for his strong defensive instincts, physical play, and leadership qualities. His consistency and commitment at both ends of the ice made him a key contributor for the Frontenacs and ultimately caught the attention of NHL scouts.

Mondoux's rise from round pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection to now being selected in the 2026 NHL Draft marks an incredible accomplishment for the Sturgeon Falls, ON native. His dedication to his development and willingness to put in the effort has earned him this opportunity.

The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate André and his family on this tremendous accomplishment and look forward to watching him grow even further as he begins the next chapter of his career with the New York Rangers.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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