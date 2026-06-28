Adam Goljer Selected 49th Overall by Los Angeles Kings in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Buffalo, NY - Kingston Frontenacs import selection Adam Goljer has been selected by the Los Angeles Kings with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Goljer becomes the first Frontenacs asset chosen in this year's draft after an impressive season that showcased his combination of size, mobility, and two-way play. The right-shot defenceman entered the draft regarded as one of the top international blueliners available and projects as a reliable top four NHL defenceman.

The 6'2" Slovakian rearguard now joins a Kings organization known for developing strong, dependable defencemen and adds another milestone to his already impressive hockey journey after taking home a silver medal of the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championships; where he also took home Defenceman of the Tournament honours.

The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate Adam and his family on this tremendous accomplishment and look forward to following his continued development with the Los Angeles Kings organization.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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