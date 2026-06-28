Red Wings Select Adam Levac 108th Overall in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes forward Adam Levac

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes forward Adam Levac(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On day 2 of the 2026 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings selected Petes forward Adam Levac with the 108th overall pick in round four. With the selection, Levac becomes the second Pete to be drafted in the 2026 NHL Draft, with Adam Novotny being taken 24th overall by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

"It's an honour and a dream come true to be selected in the NHL Draft by the Red Wings," exclaimed Levac. "This is a great birthday gift and I'm excited to be able to enjoy it with all of my family"

Levac, a native of Embrun, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the fifth round, 85th overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Eastern Ontario Wild U16s. In two seasons with the Petes, Levac has played in 117 games, scoring 17 goals and adding 32 assists for 54 points. This past season, Levac put up 44 points in 60 games. He also finished second on the team in scoring during the playoffs, recording four points in six games.

"On behalf of the Peterborough Petes, I'd like to congratulate Adam on this amazing accomplishment," said Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "This is a well-deserved recognition of the hard work, dedication, and character shown by Adam throughout his time in Peterborough. I'd also like to congratulate Adam's family and recognize our coaches and staff for the role they played in helping him reach this milestone."

The 2026 NHL Draft continues on Saturday, June 27. Fans can follow along.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.

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Peterborough Petes forward Adam Levac

(Kenneth Andersen Photography)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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