Petes Complete 2026 Development Camp

Published on June 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes officially wrapped up their annual Development Camp on Sunday, June 21 at the Miskin Law Community Complex. A total of 40 players attended the camp, playing three games over two days.

The recaps of all three games can be seen below:

Game 1:

Team Maroon 3-2 Team White

Maroon Goals - Nathan Slack, Kaden Koutroulides (2)

White Goals - Chase MacKay, Vinny Laccona

Game 2:

Team White 7-6 Team Maroon

White Goals - Chase MacKay (2), Mason Quinn (2), Vinny Laccona, Colton Lapierre, Brandt Rooyakkers

Maroon Goals - Cale Williams, Marco Nichele, Kaden Koutroulides, Brody Robertson (2), Landon Roulston

Game 3:

Team Maroon 6-2 Team White

Maroon Goals - Nolan Gerow (2), Ty Civello, Anthony Farace (2), Brody Robertson

White Goal - Liam Hayes, Evan Vukelic

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2026

Petes Complete 2026 Development Camp - Peterborough Petes

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