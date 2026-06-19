Petes Release 2026 Development Camp Details

Published on June 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the details for their 2026 Development Camp, beginning on Saturday, June 20, and wrapping up on Sunday, June 21.

The camp will feature three on-ice sessions that are open to the public. The timing for these sessions can be seen below:

Game 1 (Saturday, June 20) - Maroon vs White - 10:00 a.m. @ Miskin Law Community Complex

Game 2 (Saturday, June 20) - Maroon vs White - 4:00 p.m. @ Miskin Law Community Complex

Game 3 (Sunday, June 21) - Maroon vs White - 9:00 a.m. @ Miskin Law Community Complex

A total of 40 players are expected to attend Development Camp. A full roster can be seen below:

Forwards:

Julian Belcastro

Ty Civello

Jax Conklin

Quinn Creally

Sebastian Dzieciol

Anthony Farrace

Ty Gendron

Nolan Gerow

Liam Hayes

Kaden Koutroulides

Vinny Laccona

Chase MacKay

Ethan MacLeish

Caleb Miller

Mason Quinn

Kieran Raynor

Brody Robertson

Brandt Rooyakkers

Landon Roulston

Nathan Slack

Evan Vukelic

Cale Williams

Defence:

James Buchan

Tyson Cartier

Hudson Clayton

Michael Drew

Joshua Goodwin

Nicholas Hahn

Colton Lapierre

Cole McLennan

Marco Nichele

Aiden Plooy

Joseph Szarka

Daniel Tout

Eric Wood

James Zaino

Goaltenders:

Zidane Jasey

William Martyn

Owen Nelson

Andrew Vaduva

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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