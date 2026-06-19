Petes Release 2026 Development Camp Details
Published on June 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the details for their 2026 Development Camp, beginning on Saturday, June 20, and wrapping up on Sunday, June 21.
The camp will feature three on-ice sessions that are open to the public. The timing for these sessions can be seen below:
Game 1 (Saturday, June 20) - Maroon vs White - 10:00 a.m. @ Miskin Law Community Complex
Game 2 (Saturday, June 20) - Maroon vs White - 4:00 p.m. @ Miskin Law Community Complex
Game 3 (Sunday, June 21) - Maroon vs White - 9:00 a.m. @ Miskin Law Community Complex
A total of 40 players are expected to attend Development Camp. A full roster can be seen below:
Forwards:
Julian Belcastro
Ty Civello
Jax Conklin
Quinn Creally
Sebastian Dzieciol
Anthony Farrace
Ty Gendron
Nolan Gerow
Liam Hayes
Kaden Koutroulides
Vinny Laccona
Chase MacKay
Ethan MacLeish
Caleb Miller
Mason Quinn
Kieran Raynor
Brody Robertson
Brandt Rooyakkers
Landon Roulston
Nathan Slack
Evan Vukelic
Cale Williams
Defence:
James Buchan
Tyson Cartier
Hudson Clayton
Michael Drew
Joshua Goodwin
Nicholas Hahn
Colton Lapierre
Cole McLennan
Marco Nichele
Aiden Plooy
Joseph Szarka
Daniel Tout
Eric Wood
James Zaino
Goaltenders:
Zidane Jasey
William Martyn
Owen Nelson
Andrew Vaduva
Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.
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