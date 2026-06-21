Team White Score Five in Second Straight Game to Earn Game Two Victory

Published on June 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Team White scored five goals for the second consecutive game to take a 2-0 series lead and the series win. Five different goalscorers got on the game sheet, all getting their first of camp.

2026 Development Camp Roster

Goalscorers

Team White:

G - Chase Houghton

G - George Majic

G - Alexander Davies

G - Braden Reilly (GWG)

G - Cole Grawford

Team Blue:

G - Taylor Van De Ven

G - Markus Harper

G - Charlie Puglisi

Goaltenders

Team Blue:

Garrett Rupp - Two Periods 40 minutes, 24/28 saves (0.857 save %), Four Goals Against

Joshua Taylor - One Period, 20 minutes, 4/5 Saves (.800 save %), One Goal Against

Team White:

Bryan Schwartz - Two Periods, 40 minutes, 24/27 Saves (0.889 save %), Three Goals Against

Mason Hriczov - One Period, 20 minutes, 13/13 Saves (1.000 save %), Zero Goals Against

UP NEXT: The final development camp game will take place at Activa Sportsplex on Sunday morning with puck drop at 10:00 a.m.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2026

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