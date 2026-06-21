Team White Bounces Back, Defeats Team Red 5-2

Published on June 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, Ont. - The Oshawa Generals wrapped up their annual orientation camp Sunday morning. After Team Red took a high-scoring first game Saturday night, Team White forced the split with a 5-2 victory.

Early on, Team White struck first with Xavier Rowe, the Generals' 13th-round selection in 2025, finding the back of the net with Tucker Lyndaker and Dunbar drawing assists.

Team Red would respond with this year's eighth-round choice Ratmir Shalapayev netting the equalizer set up by Yingst and Cava. Before the first half ended, Team White went back in front with first overall selection Kane Cloutier finishing Mark Pape's feed.

At the start of the second half, Team Red once again got it tied thanks to Porter Matchett, the Generals' 120th selection in this year's priority selection, who was set up by Tyler Hinde and Jack Burleigh.

After that, Team White took over with two quick ones. The first came off the stick of this year's second-round selection, Jakub Kuklinski, and he also followed up with an assist on the fourth goal from Lyndaker. Anthony Timmerman also drew an assist on White's fourth tally.

To ice the game, Cloutier and Pape connected again after teaming up for the second White goal. Pape, who was acquired by the Generals from the Guelph Storm in a trade earlier this offseason, took Cloutier's feed and hit the empty net.

The Oshawa Generals want to thank everyone who attended this year's orientation camp, from parents and spectators for making the drive and watching, to each player who competed and showcased their skills and passion for hockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2026

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