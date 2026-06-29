Two Kitchener Rangers Selected in 2026 Upper Deck NHL Entry Level Draft

Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Buffalo, NY - Two Kitchener Rangers were selected in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Entry Level Draft that took place on June 26th and 27th at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. These players were two-of-106 skaters that were drafted to the NHL from the Canadian Hockey League with 47 coming from the Ontario Hockey League - the most from any league in the entire draft.

Pick-by-Pick Results

Kitchener Rangers in the NHL

Alexander Bilecki (Toronto Maple Leafs) was selected in the second round, 60th overall and Charlie Puglisi (Nashville Predators) was selected in the seventh round, 202nd overall. This marks the second year in a row that the Nashville Predators (Cameron Reid, 21st Overall) and Toronto Maple Leafs (Matthew Hlacar, 217th overall) have selected a Kitchener Ranger in the draft.

Kitchener has now produced 22 NHL prospects in the last ten entry level drafts and have had 177 players selected by an NHL club since the first NHL draft in 1966 - the third most by any franchise in the OHL. This is the fourth consecutive draft that the Kitchener Rangers have produced an NHL draft prospect and have had at least one prospect drafted in eight of the last ten drafts.

Draft Details:

Round 2: Alexander Bilecki (60th Overall - Toronto Maple Leafs)

Round 7: Charlie Puglisi (202nd Overall - Nashville Predators)

The Kitchener Rangers also had two CHL Import Draft prospects selected in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Entry Level Draft. Oscar Hemming was selected 14th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the opening round and Tomáš Chrenko was selected 81st overall by the New York Rangers. Former OHL Priority Draft selection, Jack Hextall, was selected 30th overall by the Calgary Flames.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.