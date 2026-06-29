Six Spirit Players Receive NHL Development Camp Invites

Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







After the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Buffalo, NY, six Spirit players have earned invites to their teams' respective development camps. Details of the camps and how to follow along with the Spirit prospects will be added here as they are made available.

(F) Egor Barabanov, Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames will be hosting their annual development camp for 25 prospects beginning on-ice Wednesday, July 1st at WinSport starting at 8:15am MT.

The purpose of the camp is to enhance each player's development process through direction on conditioning and familiarity with the Flames organization. Please note times/schedules are subject to change.

On-Ice Schedule

Date Time Location

Wednesday, July 1

GOALIE GROUP A

8:15am On-Ice Evaluation

10:00am Off-Ice Workout

GROUP 1 & 2

9:30am On-Ice Evaluation

11:45am Off-Ice Workout

GOALIE GROUP B

10:00am Off-Ice Workout

11:30am On-Ice Evaluation

WinSport

Thursday, July 2

GOALIE GROUP A

8:15am On-Ice Evaluation

10:00am Off-Ice Workout

GROUP 1 & 2

9:30am On-Ice Evaluation

11:45am Off-Ice Workout

GOALIE GROUP B

10:00am Off-Ice Workout

11:30am On-Ice Evaluation

WinSport

Friday, July 3

3 ON 3 SNOWY CUP

10:00am - 11:45am

WinSport

(F) Jacob Cloutier, Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets announced today the roster and groups for their 2026 Development Camp that runs from Monday, June 29 to Friday, July 3 at hockey for all centre.

Monday, June 29 is dedicated to off-ice testing, but there will be a media availability at 12:00 p.m. Practice sessions begin Tuesday, June 30 at 9:30 a.m. All practices are open to the public.

Winnipeg Jets 2026 Development Camp Schedule (all on-ice sessions open to public)

Date Session - Time (Arena) Session - Time (Arena)

Tues, June 30 Goalies - 9:30 a.m. (WMGT) Skaters - 10:00 a.m. (WMGT/PCL)

Wed, July 1 Goalies - 10:00 a.m. (PCL Skaters Testing - 9:30 a.m. (All arenas)

Thur, July 2 Team A Practice - 10:00 a.m. (WMGT) Team B Practice - 11:00 a.m. (PCL)

Fri, July 3 Scrimmage - 9:30 a.m. (PCL/WMGT)

(F) Nikita Klepov, Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks today announced the club's annual prospect Development Camp will take place Monday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 1 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.

Anaheim's 2026 Development Camp roster will feature 29 players (17 forwards, 9 defensemen and three goaltenders). The roster features three first-round picks, including 2026 selections Nikita Klepov (15th overall) and MarcusNordmark (28th overall), and 10th overall pick in 2025 Roger McQueen.

Monday, June 29

Group 1 off-ice: 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Group 2 off-ice: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Group 2 on-ice: 12:15 - 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Group 1 off-ice: 8 - 10 a.m.

Group 1 on-ice: 10:30 - 11:45 a.m.

Group 2 off-ice: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Groups 1 & 2 off-ice: 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.

(G) Brady Knowling, San Jose Sharks

The Sharks will host their annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena on Thursday, July 2 starting at 11:00 a.m. This is the first chance to see several high-level prospects in the Sharks system compete against one another, including some of the Sharks' top selections from the 2026 NHL Draft. For the full roster, please click here.

Tuesday, June 30

9:15-10:15 a.m. PT Sharks Rink (Team Thornton)

10:30-11:30 a.m. PT Sharks Rink (Team Marleau)

Wednesday, July 1

9:15-10:15 a.m. PT Sharks Rink (Team Marleau)

10:30-11:30 a.m. PT Sharks Rink (Team Thornton)

Thursday, July 2

11:00 a.m. PT Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena

Full Release

(F) Brody Pepoy, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the roster for the club's 2026 Development Camp. Players will undergo medicals on Wednesday, July 1, while the first full-team on-ice session and media availability will take place on Thursday, July 2, at Ford Performance Centre. A total of 53 players (29 forwards, 18 defencemen, six goaltenders) are slated to take part in this year's development camp. Attending this year's camp will be 23 Maple Leaf draft picks, including all 10 of Toronto's selections from the 2026 NHL Draft. They Include forwards Gavin McKenna, Zach Olsen, Cooper Williams and Brody Pepoy; defencemen Alexander Bilecki, Ethan MacKenzie, Måns Gudmunssson and Yaroslav Fedoseyev; and goaltenders Juuso Ainasto and Patriks Plumins.

(G) Stepan Shurygin, Tampa Bay Lightning (Invited, unable to attend)

The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the preliminary roster and schedule for the team's 2026 Development Camp, presented by Florida Blue. On-ice workouts begin with on-ice testing on Monday, June 29 and will conclude with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday and Friday. Tournament games will be streamed LIVE on the Lightning App and air on The Spot Tampa Bay 66, the television home of the Bolts. Tampa Bay's Development Camp will showcase its top prospects, along with recent NHL draftees, invitees and additional participants.

All 3-on-3 tournament games on Thursday and Friday will be streamed LIVE on the Lightning App and on The Spot Tampa Bay 66. The broadcast will feature the Lightning broadcast team with Dave Randorf and Brian Engblom calling the action, while reporter Gabby Shirley will be at ice level.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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