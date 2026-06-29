12 Windsor Spitfires Players Invited to NHL Development Camps
Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Windsor, ON - Following the conclusion of the 2026 NHL Draft, 12 members of the Windsor Spitfires' 2025-26 roster have received invitations to NHL Development Camps.
Fresh off being selected in the 2026 NHL Draft, Ethan Belchetz (Utah Mammoth), Andrew Robinson (Edmonton Oilers) and Caden Harvey (Edmonton Oilers) will attend development camp with their respective NHL clubs.
Joining them are six previously drafted Spitfires: Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken), Liam Greentree (New York Rangers), Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers), AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), Michal Svrcek (Detroit Red Wings) and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken).
Cole Davis, Wyatt Kennedy and Conor Walton also earned free-agent invitations to NHL Development Camps. Davis will attend with the Colorado Avalanche, while Kennedy and Walton will participate in the Vegas Golden Knights' camp.
In total, 12 Windsor Spitfires will attend development camps with nine different NHL organizations. The Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights each have two Spitfires participating.
2026 NHL Development Camp Invitees
Chicago Blackhawks
AJ Spellacy
Colorado Avalanche
Cole Davis
Detroit Red Wings
Michal Svrcek
Edmonton Oilers
Caden Harvey
Andrew Robinson
New York Rangers
Liam Greentree
Philadelphia Flyers
Jack Nesbitt
Seattle Kraken
Jakub Fibigr
Nathan Villeneuve
Utah Mammoth
Ethan Belchetz
Vegas Golden Knights
Wyatt Kennedy
Conor Walton
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026
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