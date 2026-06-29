12 Windsor Spitfires Players Invited to NHL Development Camps

Published on June 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Windsor, ON - Following the conclusion of the 2026 NHL Draft, 12 members of the Windsor Spitfires' 2025-26 roster have received invitations to NHL Development Camps.

Fresh off being selected in the 2026 NHL Draft, Ethan Belchetz (Utah Mammoth), Andrew Robinson (Edmonton Oilers) and Caden Harvey (Edmonton Oilers) will attend development camp with their respective NHL clubs.

Joining them are six previously drafted Spitfires: Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken), Liam Greentree (New York Rangers), Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers), AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), Michal Svrcek (Detroit Red Wings) and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken).

Cole Davis, Wyatt Kennedy and Conor Walton also earned free-agent invitations to NHL Development Camps. Davis will attend with the Colorado Avalanche, while Kennedy and Walton will participate in the Vegas Golden Knights' camp.

In total, 12 Windsor Spitfires will attend development camps with nine different NHL organizations. The Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights each have two Spitfires participating.

2026 NHL Development Camp Invitees

Chicago Blackhawks

AJ Spellacy

Colorado Avalanche

Cole Davis

Detroit Red Wings

Michal Svrcek

Edmonton Oilers

Caden Harvey

Andrew Robinson

New York Rangers

Liam Greentree

Philadelphia Flyers

Jack Nesbitt

Seattle Kraken

Jakub Fibigr

Nathan Villeneuve

Utah Mammoth

Ethan Belchetz

Vegas Golden Knights

Wyatt Kennedy

Conor Walton







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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