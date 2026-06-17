Petes Release 2026-27 Schedule
Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has officially released the full schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Petes will open the 2026-27 season at home on Thursday, September 17 against the Kingston Frontenacs, wrapping up the campaign on Sunday, March 21 in Ottawa.
Theme and community nights will be announced in the coming weeks.
Key Home Games:
Thursday, September 17 - 7:05 p.m. (Kingston Frontenacs) - Home Opener
Saturday, September 26 - 7:05 p.m. (Ottawa 67's) - First Saturday game of the season
Thursday, October 22 - 7:05 p.m. (Oshawa Generals) - Rivalry Week game one
Sunday, November 8 - 2:05 p.m. (Niagara IceDogs) - First of two Sunday afternoon games
Wednesday, November 18 - 7:05 p.m. (Brantford Bulldogs) - Only Wednesday game
Sunday, December 13, 2026 - 2:05 p.m. (Brampton Steelheads) - Final Sunday afternoon game
Thursday, December 31 - 2:05 p.m. (Oshawa Generals) - New Years Eve Afternoon game
Monday, February 15 - 2:05 p.m. (Kitchener Rangers) - Family Day game against the reigning OHL and Memorial Cup Champions
Saturday, March 6 - 7:05 p.m. (Kingston Frontenacs) - Final Saturday home game
Thursday, March 18 - 7:05 p.m. (Brantford Bulldogs) - Final home game of the season
Fans looking to secure their seats for the home opener, or any other Petes home games, can do so now through season ticket and group ticket packages. Season ticket packages start below $460 and include all 34 regular-season home games.
For information on season tickets, contact Petes Manager of Ticket Sales Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209. Group ticket packages for the home opener are also available and can be purchased by contacting Coordinator of Group Sales and Service Jordan Winch or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 210.
Details about the Petes annual Development Camp will be released in the coming days. Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026
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- Instruction Manual for the 2026/27 Season - Oshawa Generals
- Petes Release 2026-27 Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Complete 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Unveil 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule with the Help of Bath Public School - Kingston Frontenacs
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- Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Ottawa 67's
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