Petes Release 2026-27 Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has officially released the full schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Petes will open the 2026-27 season at home on Thursday, September 17 against the Kingston Frontenacs, wrapping up the campaign on Sunday, March 21 in Ottawa.

Theme and community nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Key Home Games:

Thursday, September 17 - 7:05 p.m. (Kingston Frontenacs) - Home Opener

Saturday, September 26 - 7:05 p.m. (Ottawa 67's) - First Saturday game of the season

Thursday, October 22 - 7:05 p.m. (Oshawa Generals) - Rivalry Week game one

Sunday, November 8 - 2:05 p.m. (Niagara IceDogs) - First of two Sunday afternoon games

Wednesday, November 18 - 7:05 p.m. (Brantford Bulldogs) - Only Wednesday game

Sunday, December 13, 2026 - 2:05 p.m. (Brampton Steelheads) - Final Sunday afternoon game

Thursday, December 31 - 2:05 p.m. (Oshawa Generals) - New Years Eve Afternoon game

Monday, February 15 - 2:05 p.m. (Kitchener Rangers) - Family Day game against the reigning OHL and Memorial Cup Champions

Saturday, March 6 - 7:05 p.m. (Kingston Frontenacs) - Final Saturday home game

Thursday, March 18 - 7:05 p.m. (Brantford Bulldogs) - Final home game of the season

Fans looking to secure their seats for the home opener, or any other Petes home games, can do so now through season ticket and group ticket packages. Season ticket packages start below $460 and include all 34 regular-season home games.

For information on season tickets, contact Petes Manager of Ticket Sales Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209. Group ticket packages for the home opener are also available and can be purchased by contacting Coordinator of Group Sales and Service Jordan Winch or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 210.

Details about the Petes annual Development Camp will be released in the coming days. Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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