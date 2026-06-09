Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that the Peterborough Petes will open the 2026-27 season at home on Thursday, September 17, when they host the Kingston Frontenacs at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Fans looking to secure their seats for the home opener can do so now through season ticket and group ticket packages. Season ticket packages start below $460 and include all 34 regular-season home games.

For information on season tickets, contact Petes Manager of Ticket Sales Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209. Group ticket packages for the home opener are also available and can be purchased by contacting Coordinator of Group Sales and Service Jordan Winch or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 210.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, with Round 1 beginning on Friday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. Rounds 2-15 will follow on Saturday, June 13, starting at 9:00 a.m. The Petes hold the 13th overall pick in the first round.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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