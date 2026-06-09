Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that the Peterborough Petes will open the 2026-27 season at home on Thursday, September 17, when they host the Kingston Frontenacs at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Fans looking to secure their seats for the home opener can do so now through season ticket and group ticket packages. Season ticket packages start below $460 and include all 34 regular-season home games.
For information on season tickets, contact Petes Manager of Ticket Sales Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209. Group ticket packages for the home opener are also available and can be purchased by contacting Coordinator of Group Sales and Service Jordan Winch or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 210.
The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, with Round 1 beginning on Friday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. Rounds 2-15 will follow on Saturday, June 13, starting at 9:00 a.m. The Petes hold the 13th overall pick in the first round.
Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Spitfires Sign 2024 8th Round Pick Drake Gram to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Set to Faceoff against the Ottawa 67's in 2026 Home Opener - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Home Opener Set for Friday, September 18 - Kitchener Rangers
- Home Opener: Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Home Opener - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Set to Face London Knights in 2026-27 Season Home Opener - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season - OHL
- Back in the 814: Otters Reveal 2026 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Home Opener Date - Ottawa 67's
- Ball Leads, Jovanovic Makes History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit - Ottawa 67's
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs and Krys Barch Part Ways - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
- 2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs
- Petes Make Two Picks in the 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection
- Matthew Perreault Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team
- Petes Announce 2026 Education Fund Scholarship Winners
- Leon Kolarik Named to Team Austria for the 2026 IIHF World Championship