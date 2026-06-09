Petes Make Two Picks in the 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - On Monday, June 8, the Peterborough Petes completed the 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection, picking one forward and one defenceman in the annual draft.

"We're very pleased with the selections we made tonight," said Michael Oke, General Manager and Vice President of Operations for the Peterborough Petes. "We've had success in the U18 Draft in recent years with selections such as Samuel Mayer and Brennan Faulkner, to name a few."

The Petes held the 13th overall pick in round 1, selecting forward Nolan Gerow from the Hamilton Steel U18s. They then chose defenceman Cole McLennan from the Upper Canada Cyclones U18s with the 33rd overall pick in round 2.

"Nolan is a strong forward who plays hard and isn't afraid to battle for the puck," continued Oke. "Cole is a physical defenceman who makes good decisions and is responsible in his own end. We're excited to see both players on the ice at Development Camp in the coming weeks."

Gerow, a native of Beamsville, ON, played in 32 games for the Hamilton Steel U18s this season, scoring 21 goals and adding 23 assists for 44 points, leading his team in goals and points. The 6'1", 186 lbs forward picked up another seven points in five playoff games for the Steel, scoring four times and adding three assists. Gerow also appeared in three games with the GOHL's Welland Jr. Canadians this season, picking up an assist.

"I'm excited and thankful that the Petes chose me with their first pick," exclaimed Gerow. "I can't wait to come to Peterborough and get started."

McLennan, from Brockville, ON, played in 27 games for the Upper Canada Cyclones U18s this season, scoring four times and picking up 12 assists for 16 points. The 6'1", 180 lbs defenceman featured in seven playoff games with the Cyclones, scoring once. McLennan also gained experience at the junior level this season, appearing in two games for the Athens Aeros of the EOJHL, and 10 games (2 playoff games) for the CCHL's Brockville Braves.

"It's an incredible feeling to be drafted to the OHL by the Peterborough Petes," said McLennan. "I'm truly grateful to join the Petes organization and be part of such a proud, historic team. I can't wait to get to work representing the Petes family and give everything I have both on and off the ice."

Because the Petes opted not to choose a goaltender in the first two rounds, they would only make two selections in the draft. Full 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection results can be found.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection begins on Friday, June 12 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Round 1 will take place on June 12 at 7:00 p.m., followed by rounds 2-15 on Saturday, June 13, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Petes currently hold the 13th overall pick in round 1. Tickets for both days of the draft can be purchased. Stay tuned to the Petes social media accounts for updates throughout the 2026 offseason.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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