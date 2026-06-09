Sudbury Wolves Announce Partnership with Sudbury Tourism and City of Greater Sudbury Ahead of 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







GREATER SUDBURY, ON - The Sudbury Wolves are proud to announce a partnership with the City of Greater Sudbury and Sudbury Tourism in support of the club's participation in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, taking place June 12-13 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ontario.

For the first time since 2000, the OHL Priority Selection will be held in person, bringing together top prospects, families, teams and fans for one of the league's most exciting annual events. Through this partnership, the Wolves, Sudbury Tourism and the City of Greater Sudbury will help showcase the strength of the local hockey community while promoting Greater Sudbury on the provincial stage. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to celebrating young athletes, supporting the next generation of hockey talent and highlighting the community pride behind Wolves hockey.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre shared his thoughts on the significance of the event and the local athletes pursuing their OHL dreams:

"On behalf of Greater Sudbury, I'm proud to see our community represented in the OHL Draft. This is an exciting milestone for these talented young athletes and a testament to the strength of our local hockey programs, coaches and families who support them every step of the way. We look forward to following their success as they advance to the next level and continue to inspire the next generation of players here at home."

"The Sudbury Wolves are proud to partner with the City of Greater Sudbury in celebrating these outstanding young athletes. As an organization committed to engaging, uniting, and inspiring our community through sport and entertainment, we believe their success reflects the strength of Greater Sudbury and the power of working together to develop the next generation of talent."

- Andrea Zulich, Chief Operating Officer, Sudbury Wolves and Entertainment

The Wolves will be well represented throughout the two-day event as the organization looks to add the next generation of talent to its roster. Fans can follow along with all Sudbury Wolves selections and draft coverage through the club's social media channels and official website HERE.







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