U18 Draft Day
Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals and the rest of the Ontario Hockey League will participate in the OHL U18 Draft tonight.
Tonight's draft consists of two or three rounds depending on whether or not the teams decide to take a goalie with one of their first two picks.
Just like in the OHL Priority Selection Draft, the Oshawa Generals hold the first overall pick. Last year, the Generals selected Lewis Hergaarden, who spent this past season in the OJHL with the Haliburton County Huskies.
The draft kicks off at 7 PM tonight; follow along on our Generals social media.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection on Monday at 7:00pm - Kitchener Rangers
- Exceptional Status: Shane Wright's Path to the NHL Started in Kingston - Kingston Frontenacs
- U18 Draft Day - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round U-18 Pick Hamza Havusic to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Attack Players Clean House at the 2026 NHL Combine Fitness Testing - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection Tonight at 7:00pm - OHL
- London Signs Carcone and Thomas-Maroon, Announces Two Trades - London Knights
- Generals and Knights Make Trade for Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Several Storm Players Attend MacKids Walk and Wheel Event in Hamilton - Guelph Storm
- Hound Power Inc. Donates Over $500,000 To Local Community - Soo Greyhounds
- OHL Under-18 Draft Set for 7pm Tonight - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Add Ryan Chamberlain, Draft Picks from the Brantford Bulldogs in Exchange for Camden McCuaig - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire McCuaig from Frontenacs - Brantford Bulldogs
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