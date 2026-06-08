U18 Draft Day

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals and the rest of the Ontario Hockey League will participate in the OHL U18 Draft tonight.

Tonight's draft consists of two or three rounds depending on whether or not the teams decide to take a goalie with one of their first two picks.

Just like in the OHL Priority Selection Draft, the Oshawa Generals hold the first overall pick. Last year, the Generals selected Lewis Hergaarden, who spent this past season in the OJHL with the Haliburton County Huskies.

The draft kicks off at 7 PM tonight; follow along on our Generals social media.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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