Sting Add Three Prospects in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting added three prospects to the organization's pipeline on Monday evening during the 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection.

"We're excited about the group we were able to add through the U18 Draft," said Sarnia Sting GM, Dylan Seca. "Jason Nobili did a tremendous job identifying and evaluating these players throughout the season, and all three were high on our list."

With selections in each of the draft's three rounds, the Sting welcomed defenceman Dean Sheridan, goaltender Padraic Landry, and forward Jayden O'Neill as the organization continues to add depth and talent to its prospect pool.

Sarnia opened the draft by selecting defenceman Dean Sheridan with the fourth overall pick. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound blueliner from Uxbridge, Ontario spent the 2025-26 season with the North Shore Whitecaps, recording nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points in 64 games.

"Dean is a player we've been high on throughout the season," said Sting GTHL/U18 Scout Jason Nobili. "He's a big, mobile defenceman who impacts the game in all three zones. He defends hard, uses his size effectively, and makes smart decisions with the puck. We believe he has the tools to develop into a dependable two-way defenceman at the OHL level."

Sheridan is excited to begin the next chapter of his hockey career with the Sting.

"I am incredibly honoured to be drafted by the Sarnia Sting," said Sheridan. "Let's go, Sting Nation!"

The Sting then turned their attention to the crease, selecting goaltender Padraic Landry with the 24th overall pick in the second round. The Oakville, Ontario native played the 2025-26 season with the Halton Hurricanes U18 AAA program. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 181 pounds, Landry adds size and athleticism to the Sting's goaltending depth.

"Padraic is a goaltender who caught our attention with his athleticism and consistency," said Nobili. "He plays a technically sound game, moves well in the crease, and uses his size to his advantage. We feel he has a strong foundation and a lot of potential as he continues to develop."

Sarnia completed its U18 draft class by selecting forward Jayden O'Neill with the 42nd overall pick in the third round. The Mississauga, Ontario product recorded 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 31 games with the Toronto Titans U18 AAA program last season. At 6-foot and 192 pounds, O'Neill brings a combination of size and offensive production to the Sting prospect pool.

"Jayden is the type of player every team wants in its lineup," said Nobili. "He competes hard every shift, plays a complete 200-foot game, and brings a strong work ethic. He's willing to do the little things that help teams win, and we believe his character and leadership qualities will make him a valuable addition to our organization."

The OHL U18 Priority Selection provides clubs with an additional opportunity to identify and acquire talent from across Ontario and beyond, helping organizations continue to build organizational depth.

The Sarnia Sting would like to welcome Dean, Padraic, and Jayden, along with their families, to the Sting organization.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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