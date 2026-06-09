Windsor Spitfires Complete U18 Priority Selection
Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires completed the 2026 U-18 Priority Selection with 3 picks on Monday evening.
Here are the selections:
Round (Pick) Player Position Height Weight Team
1 (16th) Anthony Carchidi Centre 5'11 175lbs Vaughan Kings
2 (36th) Beckett Campbell Goalie 6'1 185lbs Upper Canada
3 (49th) Jackson Bodnar Defence 6'1 196lbs Markham Waxers
Anthony Carchidi pictured in his U-16 Year with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens
Round 1: Anthony Carchidi (U18 - Vaughan Kings)
Standing 5'11" and 175 lbs., this two-way centreman was a key contributor for Vaughan this season, recording 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 31 games while adding 40 penalty minutes. Strong on the puck and reliable in all three zones, he plays bigger than his size and consistently competes hard in every situation. Known for scoring timely goals and making impactful plays when it matters most, he brings energy, leadership, and determination to the lineup. A true heart-and-soul player, he does the little things that help teams win and can be counted on in all areas of the game.
Beckett Campbell pictured in his U-16 Year with the Upper Canada Cyclones
Round 2: Beckett Campbell (U18 - Upper Canada)
Standing 6'1ÃÂ½" and 185 lbs., Beckett Campbell combines excellent size with strong technical fundamentals. In 22 games this season, he posted a .917 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average, consistently giving his team a chance to win. He elevated his play in key matchups and demonstrated poise under pressure against top competition. His performance earned call-ups to both the Smiths Falls Jr. A and Jr. B teams during the 2025-26 season, highlighting the confidence higher levels have in his potential. After first catching attention at the 2025 OHL Cup, Beckett continued to impress throughout the season in Upper Canada with his steady development, composure, and ability to make timely saves in crucial moments.
Jackson Bodnar pictured in his U-15 Year with the Mississauga Senators
Round 3: Jackson Bodnar (U18 - Markham Waxers)
Standing 6'1ÃÂ½" and 196 lbs., Jackson Bodnar is a steady and intelligent defenseman who plays a key role on an excellent Markham team. In 42 games this season, he contributed 5 goals and 12 assists for 17 points while logging 46 penalty minutes. Using his size and strength effectively in his own end, Jackson consistently shuts down opponents and makes smart decisions under pressure. A natural leader, he has been a stalwart on the blueline all season, earning high praise from scouts for his poise, reliability, and overall impact on the game.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026
- Wolves Tab Three in 2026 OHL U18 Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Complete U18 Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Sting Add Three Prospects in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Sarnia Sting
- Rangers' Make Three Selections During OHL Under-18 Priority Draft - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Clubs Select 52 Players in 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection - OHL
- Petes Make Two Picks in the 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection - Peterborough Petes
- Frontenacs Add Three Prospects Following Conclusion of 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Kingston Frontenacs
- Attack Pick Three Players in 2026 U18 Priority Selection OHL Draft - Owen Sound Attack
- 67's Select Two Players in the 2026 U18 Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Three Players in 2026 OHL U18 Draft - Erie Otters
- Spirit Select Hudson Leenders and Damon Stodola at 2026 U18 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- Sudbury Wolves Announce Partnership with Sudbury Tourism and City of Greater Sudbury Ahead of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Sudbury Wolves
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection on Monday at 7:00pm - Kitchener Rangers
- Exceptional Status: Shane Wright's Path to the NHL Started in Kingston - Kingston Frontenacs
- U18 Draft Day - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round U-18 Pick Hamza Havusic to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Attack Players Clean House at the 2026 NHL Combine Fitness Testing - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection Tonight at 7:00pm - OHL
- London Signs Carcone and Thomas-Maroon, Announces Two Trades - London Knights
- Generals and Knights Make Trade for Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Several Storm Players Attend MacKids Walk and Wheel Event in Hamilton - Guelph Storm
- Hound Power Inc. Donates Over $500,000 To Local Community - Soo Greyhounds
- OHL Under-18 Draft Set for 7pm Tonight - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Add Ryan Chamberlain, Draft Picks from the Brantford Bulldogs in Exchange for Camden McCuaig - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire McCuaig from Frontenacs - Brantford Bulldogs
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