Windsor Spitfires Complete U18 Priority Selection

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires completed the 2026 U-18 Priority Selection with 3 picks on Monday evening.

Here are the selections:

Round (Pick) Player Position Height Weight Team

1 (16th) Anthony Carchidi Centre 5'11 175lbs Vaughan Kings

2 (36th) Beckett Campbell Goalie 6'1 185lbs Upper Canada

3 (49th) Jackson Bodnar Defence 6'1 196lbs Markham Waxers

Anthony Carchidi pictured in his U-16 Year with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens

Round 1: Anthony Carchidi (U18 - Vaughan Kings)

Standing 5'11" and 175 lbs., this two-way centreman was a key contributor for Vaughan this season, recording 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 31 games while adding 40 penalty minutes. Strong on the puck and reliable in all three zones, he plays bigger than his size and consistently competes hard in every situation. Known for scoring timely goals and making impactful plays when it matters most, he brings energy, leadership, and determination to the lineup. A true heart-and-soul player, he does the little things that help teams win and can be counted on in all areas of the game.

Beckett Campbell pictured in his U-16 Year with the Upper Canada Cyclones

Round 2: Beckett Campbell (U18 - Upper Canada)

Standing 6'1ÃÂ½" and 185 lbs., Beckett Campbell combines excellent size with strong technical fundamentals. In 22 games this season, he posted a .917 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average, consistently giving his team a chance to win. He elevated his play in key matchups and demonstrated poise under pressure against top competition. His performance earned call-ups to both the Smiths Falls Jr. A and Jr. B teams during the 2025-26 season, highlighting the confidence higher levels have in his potential. After first catching attention at the 2025 OHL Cup, Beckett continued to impress throughout the season in Upper Canada with his steady development, composure, and ability to make timely saves in crucial moments.

Jackson Bodnar pictured in his U-15 Year with the Mississauga Senators

Round 3: Jackson Bodnar (U18 - Markham Waxers)

Standing 6'1ÃÂ½" and 196 lbs., Jackson Bodnar is a steady and intelligent defenseman who plays a key role on an excellent Markham team. In 42 games this season, he contributed 5 goals and 12 assists for 17 points while logging 46 penalty minutes. Using his size and strength effectively in his own end, Jackson consistently shuts down opponents and makes smart decisions under pressure. A natural leader, he has been a stalwart on the blueline all season, earning high praise from scouts for his poise, reliability, and overall impact on the game.







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