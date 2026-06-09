Spirit Select Hudson Leenders and Damon Stodola at 2026 U18 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit added a pair of players in the U18 OHL Priority Selection on Monday night, left-wing Hudson Leenders (LEEN-durs) and defenseman Damon Stodola (sta-DOL-la). They are the 23rd and 24th players selected by the Spirit through the U18 OHL Priority Selection since its implementation in 2017.

(LW) Hudson Leenders: Round 1, 6th Overall

Leenders is a left-shot winger from Exeter, Ont. measuring 6'0, 180lbs. The 17-year-old spent the 2025-2026 season with the Elgin Middlesex Canucks U18 AAA team. He led the team in scoring in both the regular season (23G-25A-48P in 34 GP) and playoffs (5G-14A-19P in 12GP). After his U18 season, Leenders joined the Listowel Cyclones of the GOJHL for six games.

"It's an honor to be drafted by such a great organization like Saginaw," said Leenders. "It is a really special time for me and my family and we're excited for this opportunity we've been given."

Scouts have praised Leenders as a high-energy player with a quick and accurate release. He is comfortable taking pucks to the net and forcing his way into scoring opportunities.

"Hudson took a huge jump this year leading his Elgin team to the ALLIANCE final," said Director of Player Development Jordan Selinger. "He plays with a compete level and skillset that we covet, and we look forward to seeing him at development camp in a couple of weeks."

(D) Damon Stodola: Round 2, 26th Overall

Stodola is a left-handed defenseman out of Etobicoke, Ont. standing in at 6'1, 160lbs. He spent this season with the Mississauga Rebels U18 team and recorded 18 points (4G-14A) in 32 games. Stodola also appeared in six games with the Milton Menace of the OJHL, recording an assist. He is regarded by scouts as a defenseman who isn't afraid to jump into a rush and has the tools to transport pucks.

"Damon was a guy we liked in his U16 year and saw in the GTHL Top Prospects game," said Selinger. "He has grown a couple of inches since then and continued to progress throughout this season. He combines excellent skating ability with good hockey sense and brings a lot of attributes that we look for in our defensemen in Saginaw."

"I'm super excited and honored to be drafted by such a great organization," said Stodola. "It was a surreal moment for my family and me. It's nice knowing the hard work I've put in has paid off and I can't wait to get started."

Next up for the Spirit is the 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore in Kingston, Ontario. Round One begins at 7:00pm on Friday, June 12th, and rounds 2-15 on Saturday, June 13th, at 9:00am. All rounds of the Priority Selection will be broadcast live on Flo Hockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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