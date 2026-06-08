Several Storm Players Attend MacKids Walk and Wheel Event in Hamilton

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Saturday, June 6th, Storm players Grant Spada, Rowan Topp, Wil McFadden, Parker Snelgrove, Leo Serlin, Chris Soares, Tyler Hopkins, and Ethan Czata attended the 2026 MacKids Walk and Wheel event in Hamilton.

The annual event brings families and communities together in support of McMaster Children's Hospital. MacKids Walk & Wheel is designed for kids, siblings, parents, grandparents, and friends of all ages and abilities. The Storm players joined nearly 1,000 event attendees for a day of fun. They participated in some games and activities, interacted with youth attendees, and handed out Storm swag.

With his new initiative, Spada Strong, Grant will be raising funds to be donated to McMaster Children's Hospital, which is one of Canada's largest pediatric academic care teaching hospitals. Located in Hamilton, Ont., the hospital is home to one of the fastest-growing kids-only emergency departments, as well as one of the most advanced neonatal intensive care units in the country. In addition to the monetary donations, Spada and the Guelph Storm will be welcoming pediatric patients to various home games as "Spada's Star of the Game", with the hope of providing a meaningful way to brighten their day.

Donations to Spada Strong can be made here. Throughout the 2026/2027 season, other forms of fundraising and engagement will be announced.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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