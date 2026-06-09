67's Select Two Players in the 2026 U18 Priority Selection

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's selected two players during the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Under-18 Priority Selection.

The full list is as follows:

Round 1, Pick 18:

Centre Eli Humphrey

A native of Cambridge, Ontario, Humphrey spent the last season with the Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA, suiting up in 82 games, recording 52 goals and 50 assists for 102 points. In the 2024-25 campaign, he played for the Cambridge Redhawks U16 AAA, where he recorded four goals and 14 assists for 18 points in 28 games.

HEIGHT: 5.10 | WEIGHT: 145 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2009-04-14

HOMETOWN: Cambridge, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA

Round 2, Pick 38:

Left-wing Andy Huang

Huang, 16, spent the 2025-26 campaign with St. Andrew's College, where he recorded three goals and 21 assists for 24 points in 51 games. Originally from King City, ON, he played for the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA in the 2024-25 season, tallying 19 goals and 29 assists for 48 points in 68 games.

HEIGHT: 5.09 | WEIGHT: 184 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2009-10-08

HOMETOWN: King City, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: St. Andrew's College Varsity







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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