67's Select Two Players in the 2026 U18 Priority Selection
Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's selected two players during the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Under-18 Priority Selection.
The full list is as follows:
Round 1, Pick 18:
Centre Eli Humphrey
A native of Cambridge, Ontario, Humphrey spent the last season with the Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA, suiting up in 82 games, recording 52 goals and 50 assists for 102 points. In the 2024-25 campaign, he played for the Cambridge Redhawks U16 AAA, where he recorded four goals and 14 assists for 18 points in 28 games.
HEIGHT: 5.10 | WEIGHT: 145 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2009-04-14
HOMETOWN: Cambridge, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA
Round 2, Pick 38:
Left-wing Andy Huang
Huang, 16, spent the 2025-26 campaign with St. Andrew's College, where he recorded three goals and 21 assists for 24 points in 51 games. Originally from King City, ON, he played for the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA in the 2024-25 season, tallying 19 goals and 29 assists for 48 points in 68 games.
HEIGHT: 5.09 | WEIGHT: 184 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2009-10-08
HOMETOWN: King City, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: St. Andrew's College Varsity
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026
- Wolves Tab Three in 2026 OHL U18 Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Complete U18 Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Sting Add Three Prospects in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Sarnia Sting
- Rangers' Make Three Selections During OHL Under-18 Priority Draft - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Clubs Select 52 Players in 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection - OHL
- Petes Make Two Picks in the 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection - Peterborough Petes
- Frontenacs Add Three Prospects Following Conclusion of 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Kingston Frontenacs
- Attack Pick Three Players in 2026 U18 Priority Selection OHL Draft - Owen Sound Attack
- 67's Select Two Players in the 2026 U18 Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Three Players in 2026 OHL U18 Draft - Erie Otters
- Spirit Select Hudson Leenders and Damon Stodola at 2026 U18 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- Sudbury Wolves Announce Partnership with Sudbury Tourism and City of Greater Sudbury Ahead of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Sudbury Wolves
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection on Monday at 7:00pm - Kitchener Rangers
- Exceptional Status: Shane Wright's Path to the NHL Started in Kingston - Kingston Frontenacs
- U18 Draft Day - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round U-18 Pick Hamza Havusic to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Attack Players Clean House at the 2026 NHL Combine Fitness Testing - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection Tonight at 7:00pm - OHL
- London Signs Carcone and Thomas-Maroon, Announces Two Trades - London Knights
- Generals and Knights Make Trade for Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Several Storm Players Attend MacKids Walk and Wheel Event in Hamilton - Guelph Storm
- Hound Power Inc. Donates Over $500,000 To Local Community - Soo Greyhounds
- OHL Under-18 Draft Set for 7pm Tonight - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Add Ryan Chamberlain, Draft Picks from the Brantford Bulldogs in Exchange for Camden McCuaig - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire McCuaig from Frontenacs - Brantford Bulldogs
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