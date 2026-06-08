Bulldogs Acquire McCuaig from Frontenacs

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of St. Lawrence commit, forward Camden McCuaig & SAG 6th ('26) in exchange for forward Ryan Chamberlain, NB 3rd ('27) & BFD 6th ('27).

McCuaig, of Williamstown, ON, is a product of the Eastern Ontario Wild AAA program, where the 6'4"/196 centerman posted 17 goals & 18 assists across 30 HEO league games in his U16 season leading to his selection in the 5th round, 87th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft by Kingston. McCuaig moved to the CCHL for his rookie junior season, playing with the Cornwall Colts who selected the towering power forward 3rd overall in the 2024 CCHL Draft. McCuaig made an immediate impact in Cornwall, posting 16 goals & 14 assists for 30 points in 45 games as a rookie, good for 3rd on the Colts, while earning his first OHL callup skating in 4 games with the Frontenacs. McCuaig took a big step forward in the 2025-26 season, leading the Colts in points-per-game posting 18 goals & 24 assists for 42 points in 40 games while skating in 17 games for the Frontenacs posting 3 goals & 3 assists for 6 points.

"We're thrilled to add Camden McCuaig to the Bulldogs." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Camden is a big, powerful 6'4 centre who impacts the game in all three zones. He plays a hard, heavy style, has an excellent shot and release, and brings an element to our lineup that we felt we needed. We believe there is significant upside in his game and are excited to develop him down the middle as a centreman.".

With the 2026 6th round pick acquired in the trade, the Bulldogs now hold 15 picks, with 7 in the first 7 rounds, of the draft to be held in Kingston on June 12th & 13th.

Chamberlain, of Peterborough, ON, spent the season split between the Bulldogs and Brantford Titans of the GOHL. The speedy left-shot forward notched 6 goals & 13 assists for 19 points in 27 GOHL games while posting two assists in 17 games with the Bulldogs. The graduate of the Toronto Marlboros AAA program was originally Sarnia's 5th round selection, 101st overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

"Ryan Chamberlain was a tremendous person to have in our organization and represented the Bulldogs with class every day." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyamn. "We thank Ryan for his hard work and commitment, and we're excited for him to receive a greater opportunity in Kingston to showcase his skill set. We wish him nothing but success moving forward.".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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