Frontenacs Add Three Prospects Following Conclusion of 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs added three pieces to their prospect pool during the 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection, selecting defencemen Presley Kelly-Wright and Cole Coughlin, along with goaltender Owen Bienstman.

The trio brings a blend of upside, size, and positional depth as the Frontenacs continue building for the future.

Leading the class is right-shot defenseman Presley Kelly-Wright, a 5-foot-11 blueliner from Ottawa Myers Automotive U18 AAA. Kelly-Wright enjoyed a productive season from the back end, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively while playing significant minutes in all situations. His strong puck-moving ability and offensive instincts helped him emerge as one of the top-scoring defensemen on his club, recording 26 points in 21 games during league play.

"I was very excited to see Kelly-Wright fall to us at the 10th overall pick," said Frontenacs Director of Player Personnel Bob Breckles. "He's a dynamic, two-way defenceman with elite, high-end skating and he defends well in his own end. We can't wait to have him out at Development Camp to see how he fits in." continued Breckles.

Kingston's second selection, Owen Bienstman, adds a promising young goaltender to the organization. The Tilbury, Ontario native stands 6-foot and catches left, providing the Frontenacs with another athletic option between the pipes. Bienstman spent the season with the Elgin Middlesex Canucks U18 AAA program and has shown the size and technical foundation that teams covet in developing netminders.

"Owen is a goalie with great size and a winning pedigree in Elgin-Middlesex this season," said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "He has a great presence in the net nad never gives up on a play." continued Cooper.

Rounding out the class is defenseman Cole Coughlin of the North Shore Whitecaps U18 AAA. At 6-foot-2 and nearly 180 pounds, Coughlin brings a physical presence to the blue line. A left-shot defender from Belleville, Ontario, he combines his size with strong mobility and projects as a player capable of making an impact at both ends of the ice as he continues his development.

"Cole is a big strong defender that has a lot of intagibles," said Frontenacs Director of Player Personnel Bob Breckles. "He has a lot of character and physicality that we could certainly use on the backend." continued Breckles.

While each player arrives with a unique skill set, the common theme throughout Kingston's 2026 U18 Priority Selection class is versatility. Adding two defensemen with different styles and a goaltender with considerable upside provides the organization with valuable depth and long-term development pieces.

As these players continue their progression, the Frontenacs will be eager to see how this year's U18 draft class develops into future contributors for the black and gold. Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for updates on developmetn camp and training camp as they become available. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members! Click here for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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