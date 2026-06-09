Attack Pick Three Players in 2026 U18 Priority Selection OHL Draft
Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Owen Sound Attack picked eighth in each round of this year's U18 Priority Draft, bringing home three picks - a goaltender and two right wingers.
2026 U18 Priority Draft Selections:
Round 1 Pick 8 - Sheamus Gunn | RW
Born in Barrie, Ont., Gunn played 26 games this past season with the North Central Predators U18 AAA where he finished the regular season with 14 goals and a total of 30 points.
Round 2 Pick 28 - Jacob Kirstein | G
Born in North Bay, Ont., Kirstein played 13 games this past season with the CIH Academy Voyageurs Prep U18 where he completed the regular season with a .891 save percentage and 6 wins.
Round 3 Pick 45 - Finley Schroeter | RW
Born in Mississauga, ON, Schroeter played 30 games this past season with the Mississauga Rebels U18 AAA where he ended the regular season with 8 goals and a total of 15 points.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026
- Wolves Tab Three in 2026 OHL U18 Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Complete U18 Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Sting Add Three Prospects in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Sarnia Sting
- Rangers' Make Three Selections During OHL Under-18 Priority Draft - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Clubs Select 52 Players in 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection - OHL
- Petes Make Two Picks in the 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection - Peterborough Petes
- Frontenacs Add Three Prospects Following Conclusion of 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Kingston Frontenacs
- Attack Pick Three Players in 2026 U18 Priority Selection OHL Draft - Owen Sound Attack
- 67's Select Two Players in the 2026 U18 Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Three Players in 2026 OHL U18 Draft - Erie Otters
- Spirit Select Hudson Leenders and Damon Stodola at 2026 U18 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- Sudbury Wolves Announce Partnership with Sudbury Tourism and City of Greater Sudbury Ahead of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Sudbury Wolves
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection on Monday at 7:00pm - Kitchener Rangers
- Exceptional Status: Shane Wright's Path to the NHL Started in Kingston - Kingston Frontenacs
- U18 Draft Day - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round U-18 Pick Hamza Havusic to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Attack Players Clean House at the 2026 NHL Combine Fitness Testing - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection Tonight at 7:00pm - OHL
- London Signs Carcone and Thomas-Maroon, Announces Two Trades - London Knights
- Generals and Knights Make Trade for Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Several Storm Players Attend MacKids Walk and Wheel Event in Hamilton - Guelph Storm
- Hound Power Inc. Donates Over $500,000 To Local Community - Soo Greyhounds
- OHL Under-18 Draft Set for 7pm Tonight - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Add Ryan Chamberlain, Draft Picks from the Brantford Bulldogs in Exchange for Camden McCuaig - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire McCuaig from Frontenacs - Brantford Bulldogs
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