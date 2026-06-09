Attack Pick Three Players in 2026 U18 Priority Selection OHL Draft

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack picked eighth in each round of this year's U18 Priority Draft, bringing home three picks - a goaltender and two right wingers.

2026 U18 Priority Draft Selections:

Round 1 Pick 8 - Sheamus Gunn | RW

Born in Barrie, Ont., Gunn played 26 games this past season with the North Central Predators U18 AAA where he finished the regular season with 14 goals and a total of 30 points.

Round 2 Pick 28 - Jacob Kirstein | G

Born in North Bay, Ont., Kirstein played 13 games this past season with the CIH Academy Voyageurs Prep U18 where he completed the regular season with a .891 save percentage and 6 wins.

Round 3 Pick 45 - Finley Schroeter | RW

Born in Mississauga, ON, Schroeter played 30 games this past season with the Mississauga Rebels U18 AAA where he ended the regular season with 8 goals and a total of 15 points.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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