Attack Honoured at OHL Business Awards

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Ontario Hockey League recognized its 2025-26 Business Award winners during the league's annual Business Meetings, celebrating outstanding achievement and innovation across a variety of business, community, retail, broadcast and fan engagement initiatives throughout the 2025-26 season. The Owen Sound Attack were among the winners taking home the OHL Largest Corporate Partner Revenue Increase Award.

The awards recognize excellence both on the club level and across the league, highlighting organizations that have contributed to the continued growth and success of the OHL on and off the ice.

OHL Largest Corporate Partner Revenue Increase Award

Presented by Jeff Elia, Director of Corporate Partnerships & Business Development

Owen Sound Attack

The Owen Sound Attack are the recipients of the 2025-26 OHL Largest Corporate Partner Revenue Increase Award after delivering exceptional growth across their corporate partnership portfolio. The club achieved a year-over-year increase of more than 50 per cent in corporate partner revenue while generating substantial growth in arena inventory sales and increasing the value of its average partnership agreements. Owen Sound's average cash sponsorship deal now ranks among the top three in the Ontario Hockey League, reflecting the organization's success in building meaningful and valuable relationships with its corporate partners. Through a strategic and results-driven approach to sponsorship sales, the Attack established themselves as one of the league's top-performing business operations during the 2025-26 season.

"It is a great honour for our team to be recognized at the league level for all the hard work we put in cultivating and building partnerships with our local businesses" said Attack Manager, Marketing & Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "These partnerships are integral to the success of our organization. Without the help our entire staff, executing the various activation for our partners and our sales team who work tirelessly to continue to build relationships with the members of our business community this couldn't have been possible."

OHL Content Team Award

Presented by Collin Jennings, Manager of Social Media & Digital Content

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs are the recipients of the 2025-26 OHL Content Team Award. Throughout the season, the Frontenacs consistently delivered creative, detailed and authentic storytelling that helped fans connect with the players, coaches and personalities behind the team. From player features and alumni coverage to day-to-day team content, Kingston set a high standard for engagement, growth and consistency, helping strengthen the connection between the organization and its fanbase while establishing itself as one of the league's premier content operations.

OHL Game Night Theme Award

Presented by Josh Sweetland, Director of Communications

Guelph Storm

The Guelph Storm are the recipients of the 2025-26 OHL Game Night Theme Award for their highly successful Royal City Jockstraps rebrand weekend. Rooted in local history and executed with exceptional attention to detail, the initiative transformed every aspect of the game day experience, from centre-ice branding to broadcast presentation elements. Embraced by fans and the local community, the themed weekend demonstrated creativity, innovation and a commitment to delivering memorable experiences beyond the game itself.

OHL Best Broadcast Presentation Award

Presented by Jordan Henry, Director of Broadcast Partnerships & Video Content

Erie Otters

The Erie Otters are the recipients of the 2025-26 OHL Best Broadcast Presentation Award. The Otters continued to raise the bar for OHL broadcasts through innovation, creativity and a commitment to enhancing the viewer experience. From the addition of colour commentary from between the benches to elevated intermission features and compelling storytelling throughout their broadcasts, Erie consistently pushed boundaries while delivering one of the league's most engaging and polished productions.

OHL Rivalry Week Engagement Award

Presented by Matt Walker, Director of Marketing & Events

Flint Firebirds / Saginaw Spirit

The Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit share the 2025-26 OHL Rivalry Week Engagement Award for their continued success in building the I-75 Divide Cup into one of the league's premier rivalry properties. Fueled by geography, history and community pride, the initiative featured a dedicated rivalry trophy, enhanced game presentation elements, coordinated marketing campaigns and compelling content that amplified excitement throughout Rivalry Week. Together, the two organizations created a marquee event that drove fan engagement, social conversation and community interest before, during and after each matchup.

OHL Best Game Presentation Award

Presented by Abby Perfetti, Manager of Business Operations

Brantford Bulldogs

The Brantford Bulldogs are the recipients of the 2025-26 OHL Best Game Presentation Award. Throughout the season, the Bulldogs delivered one of the league's most energetic and engaging in-arena experiences, combining high-quality production, impactful fan engagement and seamless execution. Through dynamic entertainment, strong storytelling, creative partner integrations and exceptional video, lighting and live-event elements, Brantford consistently created an atmosphere that kept fans engaged and elevated the overall game day experience from opening night through the OHL Eastern Conference Championship.

OHL Retail Performance Award

Presented by Joelle Wood, Manager of Marketing & Events

Peterborough Petes

The Peterborough Petes are the recipients of the 2025-26 OHL Retail Performance Award. Through innovative retail initiatives, strong sales results and a continued commitment to enhancing the fan experience, the Petes have established themselves as one of the league's leading merchandise operations. Under the leadership of Mark Million, Peterborough has played an important role in driving merchandise growth, strengthening purchasing power across the league and supporting initiatives that contribute to the continued success of the Ontario Hockey League.

OHL Community Involvement Award

Presented by Tracy Robert, Manager of Culture & Community

Kitchener Rangers

The Kitchener Rangers are the recipients of the 2025-26 OHL Community Involvement Award in recognition of an extraordinary year of fundraising and community impact. Through initiatives including game day 50/50 draws, game-worn jersey raffles and a variety of special events, the Rangers raised nearly $2 million while setting an OHL record with a 50/50 jackpot approaching $150,000. The organization's efforts allowed it to provide community impact grants to 16 local organizations and award 19 scholarships to graduating high school students, demonstrating a lasting commitment to supporting the Kitchener-Waterloo community.

OHL Largest Ticket Revenue Increase Award

Presented by Jason Diplock, Senior Director of League Development

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's are the recipients of the 2025-26 OHL Largest Ticket Revenue Increase Award after achieving the league's largest year-over-year percentage increase in ticket revenue. The growth was fueled by strong performance across multiple ticketing categories, including significant gains in single-game sales, partial season memberships and group ticket sales. Ottawa also ranked among the league leaders in average group ticket revenue per game, demonstrating the organization's success in attracting and engaging fans throughout the season.

OHL Franchise Development Award

Presented by Matt Gergely, Director of Business Operations

Windsor Spitfires

The Windsor Spitfires are the recipients of the 2025-26 OHL Franchise Development Award in recognition of outstanding growth across multiple areas of the business. The club achieved significant increases in both corporate partnership and ticket revenue while continuing to strengthen fan engagement through creative promotions and themed events. From innovative initiatives such as cash drops and Elvis-themed weddings to a strong commitment to hospitality for league partners and guests, the Spitfires demonstrated excellence across all facets of their business operation throughout the 2025-26 season.

The Ontario Hockey League congratulates all award recipients and thanks every club for their continued commitment to growing the game and enhancing the experience for players, fans, partners and communities across the league.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.