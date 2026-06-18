Attack Join Tyson Downs Association of AED Unveiling at Harrison Park Inn

Published on June 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Today the Tyson Downs Association (TDBeAT) unveiled the newest Automated External Defibrillator [AED] - a medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm - at Harrison Park Inn.

"The Owen Sound Attack organization is thrilled to take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony with the City of Owen Sound and Tyson Downs Association (TDBeAT). We were privileged to take part this year in the TDBeAT CPR and AED training session with our team and staff, and to help raise the funds to install outdoor AED Save Stations in Owen Sound," Said Community Relations Coordinator Evan Longland. "An enormous thanks goes out to the Downs extended family and everyone at TDBeAT for their work on this project and all they do through the Tyson Downs Association, and to our fans for their continued support of our community partners. We look forward to working with TDBeAT in the future and continuing our mission to support local charitable efforts that benefit Owen Sound and our local area."

The TDBeAT goal is to work towards the prevention of sudden cardiac death by raising awareness and working to provide prevention training. TDBeAT is the main advocate for more accessible AEDs in public spaces while also helping map out locations of AEDs in our community.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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