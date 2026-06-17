Storm and Otters Trade Picks Ahead of 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired Erie's First Round CHL Import Pick (4th overall) in exchange for Guelph's First Round CHL Import Pick (19th overall), a 2nd round pick (BFD) in 2027, and a 5th round pick (FLNT) in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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