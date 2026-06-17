Storm and Otters Trade Picks Ahead of 2026 CHL Import Draft
Published on June 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired Erie's First Round CHL Import Pick (4th overall) in exchange for Guelph's First Round CHL Import Pick (19th overall), a 2nd round pick (BFD) in 2027, and a 5th round pick (FLNT) in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection.
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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Erie Otters Welcome Kyle Makaric as Assistant Coach - Erie Otters
- Spirit to Host 2026 Development Camp June 20th and 21st at Bay County Civic Arena - Saginaw Spirit
- Storm and Otters Trade Picks Ahead of 2026 CHL Import Draft - Guelph Storm
- Sudbury Wolves Unveil 2026-27 OHL Regular Season Schedule - Sudbury Wolves
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