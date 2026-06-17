Spirit to Host 2026 Development Camp June 20th and 21st at Bay County Civic Arena

Published on June 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, MI - After completing both the U18 and U16 OHL Priority Selections, the Saginaw Spirit are proud to welcome their prospects to the Bay County Civic Arena (4231 Shrestha Drive, Bay City, MI) for development camp on Saturday, June 20th, and Sunday, June 21st. The on-ice sessions listed below are free and open to the public.

Saturday June 20th:

9am-10am - Goalie development session

10am-11am - Defenseman development session

11am-12pm - Forward development session

4:30pm-5:30pm - Rondo games session (skill/development games)

5:30pm-6:30pm - Small area game session

Sunday June 21st:

9am-10am - Goalie development session

10:30am-12:30pm - 3 vs 3 tournament (three teams)

2026 U16 Priority Selection Results

2026 U18 Priority Selection Results

Players attending this weekend's camp will be from the 2026 U18 and U16 OHL Priority Selection, as well as players returning after their rookie season of competition with the Spirit. A full camp roster, including 3 vs 3 tournament teams, will be released closer to development camp.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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