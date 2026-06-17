Spirit to Host 2026 Development Camp June 20th and 21st at Bay County Civic Arena
Published on June 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, MI - After completing both the U18 and U16 OHL Priority Selections, the Saginaw Spirit are proud to welcome their prospects to the Bay County Civic Arena (4231 Shrestha Drive, Bay City, MI) for development camp on Saturday, June 20th, and Sunday, June 21st. The on-ice sessions listed below are free and open to the public.
Saturday June 20th:
9am-10am - Goalie development session
10am-11am - Defenseman development session
11am-12pm - Forward development session
4:30pm-5:30pm - Rondo games session (skill/development games)
5:30pm-6:30pm - Small area game session
Sunday June 21st:
9am-10am - Goalie development session
10:30am-12:30pm - 3 vs 3 tournament (three teams)
2026 U16 Priority Selection Results
2026 U18 Priority Selection Results
Players attending this weekend's camp will be from the 2026 U18 and U16 OHL Priority Selection, as well as players returning after their rookie season of competition with the Spirit. A full camp roster, including 3 vs 3 tournament teams, will be released closer to development camp.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Erie Otters Welcome Kyle Makaric as Assistant Coach - Erie Otters
- Spirit to Host 2026 Development Camp June 20th and 21st at Bay County Civic Arena - Saginaw Spirit
- Storm and Otters Trade Picks Ahead of 2026 CHL Import Draft - Guelph Storm
- Sudbury Wolves Unveil 2026-27 OHL Regular Season Schedule - Sudbury Wolves
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- Spirit to Host 2026 Development Camp June 20th and 21st at Bay County Civic Arena
- Spirit Announce 2026-2027 Schedule of Games
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