Erie Otters Welcome Kyle Makaric as Assistant Coach

Published on June 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- There's a new face behind the Otters bench, and it's one with plenty of familiarity to the OHL.

General Manager Dave Brown and Head Coach Kris Mallette announced today the addition of Kyle Makaric to the Otters' coaching staff as an Assistant Coach.

The 37-year-old native of LaSalle, ON comes to Erie following last season where he was an Assistant Coach with the Saginaw Spirit.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the Erie Otters organization," Makaric said. "After speaking with Dave, Kris, Jeremy, and Ken, it became clear why the organization is held in such high regard throughout the hockey community.

I look forward to working alongside the players and staff each day, both on and off the ice, helping our athletes develop, compete, and achieve their goals. I am excited to get to work and contribute in any way I can to help our team achieve success."

In his lone season behind the bench in Saginaw, Makaric led the Spirit to a top-5 power play in the OHL and coached some of the best forwards in the league, being behind one of the best offenses in the OHL.

Makaric brings an extensive list of experience with him to the Flagship City, including two CCHL Championships as Head Coach of the Ottawa Jr. Senators, including being named the Coach of the Year in the league in 2023. During his time in Ottawa, he led the Jr. Senators through a period of incredible success culminating in the pair of championships.

Other stops along the way for the Otters' new assistant include four years with the Windsor Jr. Spitfires AAA Program, multiple stints with the University of Windsor, the Chatham Maroons, and Leamington Flyers. He also coached with Canada East at the World Junior 'A' Championship and with BioSteel Sports Academy.

General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement about the arrival of Makaric and what he will bring to the organization.

"Kyle represents a promising young mind in hockey with prior experience as a head coach at the Tier II level, where he was responsible for coaching and assembling elite teams," Brown said. "The combination of Kyle's understanding of the OHL and his background in USports made him highly appealing. Kyle exemplifies innovation and maintains an openness to novel ideas that motivate players to engage in learning and persist in their developmental journey with enthusiasm."

Otters' Head Coach Kris Mallette spoke on the addition of Makaric to his staff and why he was the right pick for the group.

"Kyle will bring a strong work ethic and hockey knowledge that will immediately strengthen our bench and maximize our players' potential," Mallette said. "We are excited to add another person who shares the same team-first culture mentality both on and off the ice. Kyle's communication and overall skill set will be a valuable addition to our existing group."

Makaric will take charge of the Otters' forwards and power play as he is set to begin his second season in the OHL and first with Erie.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Kyle Makaric to the Flagship City and are looking forward to seeing what he will bring the organization in the fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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