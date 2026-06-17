Sudbury Wolves Unveil 2026-27 OHL Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







GREATER SUDBURY, ON - The Sudbury Wolves and the Ontario Hockey League have officially unveiled the team's 2026-27 regular season schedule.

The new season of Wolves hockey begins on home ice at the Sudbury Community Arena on Friday, September 18, when the Wolves welcome the Peterborough Petes for their home opener. The night will also mark the return of the Howlapalooza Street Festival, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate the start of a new season with a full day of Wolves excitement in downtown Sudbury.

Fans can also circle October 22 and 23 on their calendars as the Wolves and North Bay Battalion renew one of the OHL's fiercest rivalries during OHL Rivalry Week. The two Northern Ontario rivals will meet in a home-and-home series, adding another chapter to one of the league's most intense matchups.

The Wolves will also continue their interleague matchup with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies as part of ongoing OHL and QMJHL cross-over play. Sudbury will host the Huskies at the Sudbury Community Arena on Sunday, November 1, before travelling to Rouyn-Noranda for a road matchup on Sunday, February 21. The two games will provide fans with a pair of opportunities to see the Wolves face off against the QMJHL club during the 2026-27 regular season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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