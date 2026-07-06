Attack Prospects Jack Riehl and Austin Hall Named to U.S. Under-17 Four Nations Roster

Published on July 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce that prospects Jack Riehl and Austin Hall have been named to the 2026 U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team that will compete at the Under-17 Four Nations Tournament in Chomutov, Czechia.

The pair earned their spots following outstanding performances at USA Hockey's Boys National 16 Player Development Camp and will represent the United States against some of the top under-17 players in Europe.

Riehl was selected by the Attack in the ninth round (169th overall) of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection after an impressive season with Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U. Hall, chosen in the 11th round (209th overall), earned his invitation following a strong campaign with Detroit HoneyBaked 15U.

The Under-17 Four Nations Tournament is one of the premier international events for players in this age group and features national teams from the United States, Czechia, Slovakia, and Switzerland. The event provides athletes with valuable international experience while serving as an important step in the USA Hockey player development pathway toward future international competition, including the IIHF Under-18 World Championship and the World Junior Championship.

The United States has enjoyed tremendous success at the tournament, winning nine Four Nations championships since 2010, while compiling an all-time record of 57-2-1-12 (W-OTW-OTL-L).

The Owen Sound Attack congratulate Jack and Austin on this outstanding achievement and wish them the best of luck as they represent the United States on the international stage.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2026

Attack Prospects Jack Riehl and Austin Hall Named to U.S. Under-17 Four Nations Roster - Owen Sound Attack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.