Next Wave of Attack Selected at 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack made 17 selections at the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore, over two days at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. The Attack used their first round pick to select defensemen Max Fransen out of Upper Canada College on day 1, then opened day 2 by selecting centre Matthew Zilinski from the Mississauga Senators, Jace Voortman from the Toronto Jr Canadiens and Turner Stephenson Upper Canada College.

The Attack selected 10 forwards, five defensemen and two goalies with seven of these players coming from the GTHL, four from the OMHA, three from USA based programs and one from Hockey East Ontario.Included in the next wave of Attack prospects were three players with connections to the organization. Both the Attack's first round pick Max Fransen father Aaron and third round pick Turner Stephenson dad Dave played for the Platers/Attack during their time in the OHL, while Lucas Tout is from Kincardine and played for the Grey-Bruce Highlanders who play in the OMHA AAA loop in our area.

"We are really excited about our 2026 draft class. Our main priority was to address several positional needs, and we placed a strong emphasis on hockey IQ, compete level, and skill. We feel we accomplished that with our selections over the past two days," said Attack President and General Manager Tyler Nother.

"We want to welcome our new prospects and their families into the Attack organization. We can't wait to introduce them to our great fans and welcome them into the Owen Sound community at development camp in August."

1ST ROUND, 8TH OVERALL: MAX FRANSEN (Interview | Highlights)

Position: Defence

Shoots: Left

Height:5.10.75

Weight:193

Birthdate:Mar 29, 2010

Hometown:Toronto, ON

Last Team:Upper Canada College Blues U16

Nationality:Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

UCC Blues U16 (ON U16 AAA) 60 27 53 80

Patriots (OJHL) 1 0 0 0

UCC Blues (CISaa) 15 5 7 12

UCC Blues U16 (OHL Cup) 6 2 5 7

2ND ROUND, 21ST OVERALL: MATTHEW ZILINKSKI (Interview | Highlights)

Position: Centre

Shoots: Right

Height: 5.10

Weight: 159

Birthdate: Feb 21, 2010

Hometown: Cambridge, ON

Last Team: Mississauga Senators U16 AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Mississauga Senators (GTHL16) 25 14 21 35

Mississauga Senators (OHL Cup) 1 0 1 1

3RD ROUND, 46TH OVERALL: JACE VOORTMAN (Interview | Highlights)

Position: Left Wing

Shoots: Left

Height: 6.00

Weight:162

Birthdate: Aug 12, 2010

Hometown: Thunder Bay, ON

Last Team: Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL 16) 21 12 9 21

Toronto Jr. Canadiens (OHL Cup) 7 2 2 4

3RD ROUND, 53RD OVERALL: TURNER STEPHENS

Position: Defence

Shoots: Left

Height: 6.03

Weight: 176

Birthdate: Jun 24, 2010

Hometown: Innerkip, ON

Last Team: Upper Canada College Blues U16

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

UCC Blues U16 (ON U16 AAA) 55 3 12 15

UCC Blues (CISaa) 2 0 0 0

UCC Blues U16 (OHL Cup) 6 0 2 2

5TH ROUND, 85TH OVERALL: MITCHELL NOUWENS

Position: Goalie

Shoots: Left

Height: 6.02.25

Weight: 179

Birthdate: Feb 9, 2010

Hometown: Burlington, ON

Last Team: Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA

Nationality: Canadian

6TH ROUND, 104TH OVERALL: COLIN MACCORMACK

Position: Defence

Shoots: Right

Height: 5.10.5

Weight: 164

Birthdate: Feb 4, 2010

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Last Team: Woodbridge Wolfpack Premier 15's

Nationality: American

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Woodbridge Wolfpack 16U (Tier 1) 3 1 1 2

Woodbridge (Tier 1H) 16 4 3 7

Philadelphia Jr. Flyers 14 (T1EL14) 4 1 8 9

6TH ROUND, 109TH OVERALL: INNIS ROBINSON

Position: Right Wing

Shoots: Right

Height: 5.11

Weight: 157

Birthdate: Aug 6, 2010

Hometown: Ottawa, ON

Last Team: Ottawa Jr. 67's U16AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Ottawa 67's U16 (HEO16) 32 16 15 31

Ottawa 67's U18 (HEO18) 1 1 0 1

Ottawa 67's U16 (OHL Cup) 4 1 4 5

Ottawa 67's U16 (Playoffs) 12 5 7 12

7TH ROUND, 122TH OVERALL: DAWSON O'CONNOR

Position: Defence

Shoots: Left

Height: 6.01.5

Weight: 171

Birthdate: Aug 25, 2010

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Last Team: Mississauga Reps U16 AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Mississauga Reps (GTHL 16) 32 5 11 16

8TH ROUND, 149TH OVERALL: GAVIN MURPHY

Position: Centre

Shoots: Left

Height: 5.10.25

Weight: 146

Birthdate: May 5, 2010

Hometown: Markham, ON

Last Team: Don Mills Flyers U16AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Don Mills Flyers (GTHL16) 29 9 10 19

Don Mills Flyers (OHL Cup) 5 1 2 3

9TH ROUND, 169TH OVERALL: JACK RIEHL

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Height: 6.02

Weight: 168

Birthdate: Jan 20, 2010

Hometown: Mars, PA

Last Team: Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U

Nationality: American

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U (15UAAA) 57 38 27 65

Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U (NEPACK 15U) 15 5 7 12

10TH ROUND, 191TH OVERALL: LUCAS TOUT

Position: Right Wing

Shoots: Right

Height: 6.00.75

Weight: 166

Birthdate: Mar 16, 2010

Hometown: Kincardine, ON

Last Team: Grey-Bruce Highlanders U16AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Grey-Bruce Highlanders (OMHA16) 35 20 16 36

Grey-Bruce Highlanders (OMHA16 Playoffs) 6 2 4 6

11TH ROUND, 209TH OVERALL: AUSTIN HALL

Position: Left WING

Shoots: Left

Height: 5.06.75

Weight: 164

Birthdate: Jul 7, 2010

Hometown: Livonia, MI

Last Team: Detroit HoneyBaked 15's

Nationality: American

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Detroit HoneyBaked 15 (HPHL 15) 77 56 104 160

Detroit HoneyBaked 15 (OHL Cup) 7 7 7 14

Detroit HoneyBaked 15 (Playoffs) 3 3 6 9

12TH ROUND, 229TH OVERALL: JACOB AMBROSIO

Position: Left Wing

Shoots: Left

Height: 5.11

Weight: 142

Birthdate: Jan 29, 2010

Hometown: Oakville, ON

Last Team: Toronto Red Wings U16AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Toronto Red Wings (GTHL 16) 27 14 6 20

13TH ROUND, 249TH OVERALL: COLE CARTAN

Position: Left Wing

Shoots: Left

Height: 5.08.25

Weight: 155

Birthdate: Jan 9, 2010

Hometown: Aurora, ON

Last Team: York-Simcoe Express U16 AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

York-Simcoe (OMHA 16) 34 14 20 30

York-Simcoe (OHL Cup) 4 1 1 2

York-Simcoe (Playoffs) 10 6 4 10

14TH ROUND, 269TH OVERALL: MASSIMO TOMASSI

Position: Goalie

Shoots: Left

Height: 5.11.5

Weight: 211

Birthdate: Jan 29, 2010

Hometown: Vaughan, ON

Last Team: Mississauga Senators U16AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP GAA SV%

Mississauga Senators (OHL Cup) 1 2.67 0.921

15TH ROUND, 293RD OVERALL: SHEA HUININK

Position: Right Wing

Shoots: Right

Height: 5.06.75

Weight: 146

Birthdate: Mar 30, 2010

Hometown: Whitby, ON

Last Team: Ajax-Pickering Raiders U16AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Ajax-Pickering (OMHA 16) 34 23 39 62

Ajax (OMHA 18) 1 1 0 1

Ajax-Pickering (OHL Cup) 5 2 2 4

Ajax-Pickering (Playoffs) 9 1 4 5

15TH ROUND, 296TH OVERALL: BRECHYN AIRD

Position: Defence

Shoots: Right

Height: 5.06.5

Weight: 163

Birthdate: Sep 5, 2010

Hometown: Cobourg, ON

Last Team: Ajax-Pickering Raiders U16AAA

Nationality: Canadian

2025-26 Statistics

Team (League) GP G A PTS

Ajax-Pickering (OMHA 16) 34 6 12 18

Ajax-Pickering (OHL Cup) 5 0 1 1

Ajax-Pickering (Playoffs) 10 1 2 3







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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