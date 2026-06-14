Next Wave of Attack Selected at 2026 OHL Priority Selection
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Owen Sound Attack made 17 selections at the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore, over two days at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. The Attack used their first round pick to select defensemen Max Fransen out of Upper Canada College on day 1, then opened day 2 by selecting centre Matthew Zilinski from the Mississauga Senators, Jace Voortman from the Toronto Jr Canadiens and Turner Stephenson Upper Canada College.
The Attack selected 10 forwards, five defensemen and two goalies with seven of these players coming from the GTHL, four from the OMHA, three from USA based programs and one from Hockey East Ontario.Included in the next wave of Attack prospects were three players with connections to the organization. Both the Attack's first round pick Max Fransen father Aaron and third round pick Turner Stephenson dad Dave played for the Platers/Attack during their time in the OHL, while Lucas Tout is from Kincardine and played for the Grey-Bruce Highlanders who play in the OMHA AAA loop in our area.
"We are really excited about our 2026 draft class. Our main priority was to address several positional needs, and we placed a strong emphasis on hockey IQ, compete level, and skill. We feel we accomplished that with our selections over the past two days," said Attack President and General Manager Tyler Nother.
"We want to welcome our new prospects and their families into the Attack organization. We can't wait to introduce them to our great fans and welcome them into the Owen Sound community at development camp in August."
1ST ROUND, 8TH OVERALL: MAX FRANSEN (Interview | Highlights)
Position: Defence
Shoots: Left
Height:5.10.75
Weight:193
Birthdate:Mar 29, 2010
Hometown:Toronto, ON
Last Team:Upper Canada College Blues U16
Nationality:Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
UCC Blues U16 (ON U16 AAA) 60 27 53 80
Patriots (OJHL) 1 0 0 0
UCC Blues (CISaa) 15 5 7 12
UCC Blues U16 (OHL Cup) 6 2 5 7
2ND ROUND, 21ST OVERALL: MATTHEW ZILINKSKI (Interview | Highlights)
Position: Centre
Shoots: Right
Height: 5.10
Weight: 159
Birthdate: Feb 21, 2010
Hometown: Cambridge, ON
Last Team: Mississauga Senators U16 AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Mississauga Senators (GTHL16) 25 14 21 35
Mississauga Senators (OHL Cup) 1 0 1 1
3RD ROUND, 46TH OVERALL: JACE VOORTMAN (Interview | Highlights)
Position: Left Wing
Shoots: Left
Height: 6.00
Weight:162
Birthdate: Aug 12, 2010
Hometown: Thunder Bay, ON
Last Team: Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL 16) 21 12 9 21
Toronto Jr. Canadiens (OHL Cup) 7 2 2 4
3RD ROUND, 53RD OVERALL: TURNER STEPHENS
Position: Defence
Shoots: Left
Height: 6.03
Weight: 176
Birthdate: Jun 24, 2010
Hometown: Innerkip, ON
Last Team: Upper Canada College Blues U16
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
UCC Blues U16 (ON U16 AAA) 55 3 12 15
UCC Blues (CISaa) 2 0 0 0
UCC Blues U16 (OHL Cup) 6 0 2 2
5TH ROUND, 85TH OVERALL: MITCHELL NOUWENS
Position: Goalie
Shoots: Left
Height: 6.02.25
Weight: 179
Birthdate: Feb 9, 2010
Hometown: Burlington, ON
Last Team: Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA
Nationality: Canadian
6TH ROUND, 104TH OVERALL: COLIN MACCORMACK
Position: Defence
Shoots: Right
Height: 5.10.5
Weight: 164
Birthdate: Feb 4, 2010
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Last Team: Woodbridge Wolfpack Premier 15's
Nationality: American
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Woodbridge Wolfpack 16U (Tier 1) 3 1 1 2
Woodbridge (Tier 1H) 16 4 3 7
Philadelphia Jr. Flyers 14 (T1EL14) 4 1 8 9
6TH ROUND, 109TH OVERALL: INNIS ROBINSON
Position: Right Wing
Shoots: Right
Height: 5.11
Weight: 157
Birthdate: Aug 6, 2010
Hometown: Ottawa, ON
Last Team: Ottawa Jr. 67's U16AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Ottawa 67's U16 (HEO16) 32 16 15 31
Ottawa 67's U18 (HEO18) 1 1 0 1
Ottawa 67's U16 (OHL Cup) 4 1 4 5
Ottawa 67's U16 (Playoffs) 12 5 7 12
7TH ROUND, 122TH OVERALL: DAWSON O'CONNOR
Position: Defence
Shoots: Left
Height: 6.01.5
Weight: 171
Birthdate: Aug 25, 2010
Hometown: Toronto, ON
Last Team: Mississauga Reps U16 AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Mississauga Reps (GTHL 16) 32 5 11 16
8TH ROUND, 149TH OVERALL: GAVIN MURPHY
Position: Centre
Shoots: Left
Height: 5.10.25
Weight: 146
Birthdate: May 5, 2010
Hometown: Markham, ON
Last Team: Don Mills Flyers U16AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Don Mills Flyers (GTHL16) 29 9 10 19
Don Mills Flyers (OHL Cup) 5 1 2 3
9TH ROUND, 169TH OVERALL: JACK RIEHL
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Height: 6.02
Weight: 168
Birthdate: Jan 20, 2010
Hometown: Mars, PA
Last Team: Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U
Nationality: American
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U (15UAAA) 57 38 27 65
Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U (NEPACK 15U) 15 5 7 12
10TH ROUND, 191TH OVERALL: LUCAS TOUT
Position: Right Wing
Shoots: Right
Height: 6.00.75
Weight: 166
Birthdate: Mar 16, 2010
Hometown: Kincardine, ON
Last Team: Grey-Bruce Highlanders U16AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Grey-Bruce Highlanders (OMHA16) 35 20 16 36
Grey-Bruce Highlanders (OMHA16 Playoffs) 6 2 4 6
11TH ROUND, 209TH OVERALL: AUSTIN HALL
Position: Left WING
Shoots: Left
Height: 5.06.75
Weight: 164
Birthdate: Jul 7, 2010
Hometown: Livonia, MI
Last Team: Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
Nationality: American
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Detroit HoneyBaked 15 (HPHL 15) 77 56 104 160
Detroit HoneyBaked 15 (OHL Cup) 7 7 7 14
Detroit HoneyBaked 15 (Playoffs) 3 3 6 9
12TH ROUND, 229TH OVERALL: JACOB AMBROSIO
Position: Left Wing
Shoots: Left
Height: 5.11
Weight: 142
Birthdate: Jan 29, 2010
Hometown: Oakville, ON
Last Team: Toronto Red Wings U16AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Toronto Red Wings (GTHL 16) 27 14 6 20
13TH ROUND, 249TH OVERALL: COLE CARTAN
Position: Left Wing
Shoots: Left
Height: 5.08.25
Weight: 155
Birthdate: Jan 9, 2010
Hometown: Aurora, ON
Last Team: York-Simcoe Express U16 AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
York-Simcoe (OMHA 16) 34 14 20 30
York-Simcoe (OHL Cup) 4 1 1 2
York-Simcoe (Playoffs) 10 6 4 10
14TH ROUND, 269TH OVERALL: MASSIMO TOMASSI
Position: Goalie
Shoots: Left
Height: 5.11.5
Weight: 211
Birthdate: Jan 29, 2010
Hometown: Vaughan, ON
Last Team: Mississauga Senators U16AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP GAA SV%
Mississauga Senators (OHL Cup) 1 2.67 0.921
15TH ROUND, 293RD OVERALL: SHEA HUININK
Position: Right Wing
Shoots: Right
Height: 5.06.75
Weight: 146
Birthdate: Mar 30, 2010
Hometown: Whitby, ON
Last Team: Ajax-Pickering Raiders U16AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Ajax-Pickering (OMHA 16) 34 23 39 62
Ajax (OMHA 18) 1 1 0 1
Ajax-Pickering (OHL Cup) 5 2 2 4
Ajax-Pickering (Playoffs) 9 1 4 5
15TH ROUND, 296TH OVERALL: BRECHYN AIRD
Position: Defence
Shoots: Right
Height: 5.06.5
Weight: 163
Birthdate: Sep 5, 2010
Hometown: Cobourg, ON
Last Team: Ajax-Pickering Raiders U16AAA
Nationality: Canadian
2025-26 Statistics
Team (League) GP G A PTS
Ajax-Pickering (OMHA 16) 34 6 12 18
Ajax-Pickering (OHL Cup) 5 0 1 1
Ajax-Pickering (Playoffs) 10 1 2 3
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
- Next Wave of Attack Selected at 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Owen Sound Attack
- Spirit Draft 14 Total Players at 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Make 13 Selections on Day 2 of the 2026 OHL Priority Draft - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Completes 2026 Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore - OHL
- Storm Select Joshua Pagani 288th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Petes Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Peterborough Petes
- 67's Select Forward Kaleb Peplinskie with the 299th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Wrap up 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft - Oshawa Generals
- 67's Select Goaltender Connor Reed with the 279th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select 13 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Storm Select Landon Giradri 268th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Steelheads wrap up the draft adding fourteen more players on day two - Brampton Steelheads
- 67's Select Forward Isaac Charbonneau with the 259th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Forward Cameron Sheppard with the 219th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Jaxson Menary 208th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Jacob Tysick 228th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select James Ware 248th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jack Lee with the 199th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Chace Minard 168th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Colton Van Geffen 188th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Mears with the 179th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Goaltender Marcus Smolcic with the 159th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Alexander Moore 148th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jake Readings with the 139th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Niagara Opens Day Two with Three Key Selections - Niagara IceDogs
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Zivanovich with the 116th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Ayden Dark 114th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Ben Slavick with the 99th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Joseph Fenwick 82nd Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Kellen Paetsch 68th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- 67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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